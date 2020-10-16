https://www.faz.net/-iw6-a4hyy
F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Welche Folgen hat die Pandemie?

Der F.A.Z. Wissen Podcast mit Joachim Müller-Jung und Sibylle Anderl Bildbeschreibung einblenden Podcast starten 27:59

Der F.A.Z. Wissen Podcast mit Joachim Müller-Jung und Sibylle Anderl Bild: F.A.Z.

Ein Update zur Übersterblichkeit durch Covid-19: Internationale Forscherteams ziehen eine interdisziplinäre Zwischenbilanz über die Kosten der neuen Krankheit.

          Sibylle Anderl

          Redakteurin im Feuilleton.

          Joachim Müller-Jung

          Redakteur im Feuilleton, zuständig für das Ressort „Natur und Wissenschaft“.

          Die Paper für diesen Podcast:

          Jama Editorials, 12.10.2020:

          Jama Research Letters, 12.10.2020:

          Jama Viewpoints, 12.10.2020:

          Übersterblichkeit in 21 Industriestaaten, Nature Medicine, 14.10.2020:

          Fallverstorbenenraten in Deutschland, Pre-Print 12.10.2020

