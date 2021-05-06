https://www.faz.net/-iw6-abfcg
F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Wie gut sind Genesene und Geimpfte geschützt?

Der F.A.Z. Wissen Podcast mit Joachim Müller-Jung und Sibylle Anderl Bildbeschreibung einblenden Podcast starten 37:31

Der F.A.Z. Wissen Podcast mit Joachim Müller-Jung und Sibylle Anderl Bild: F.A.Z.

Der Immunschutz gegen Sars-CoV-2 hält erstaunlich lange, Antikörper und Immunzellen sind Monate lang im Blut. Aber ist man damit auch immun? Und ist jeder mit Eintrag im Impfpass gleich gut geschützt?

          1 Min.

          Joachim Müller-Jung
          (jom), Feuilleton, Natur & Wissenschaft
          Sibylle Anderl
          (sian), Feuilleton

          Die Paper zu dieser Folge:

          • Zur Dauer der Immunantwort:

          Eric Laing et al, medRxiv, 2021 "SARS-CoV-2 antibodies remain detectable 12 months after infection and antibody magnitude is associated with age and COVID-19 severity"

          • Antikörper-Antwort auf Infektion (Kölner Studie):

          Kanika Vanshylla et al, Cell Host & Microbe, 2021, "Kinetics and correlates of the neutralizing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans"

          • Immun-T-Zell-Antwort nach Impfung:

          Kathleen Gallagher et al, bioRxiv, 2021, "SARS-CoV-2 T-cell immunity to variants of concern following vaccination"

          • Impf-Durchbrüche

          Ezgi Hacisuleyman et al, NEJM, 2021, „Vaccine Breakthrough Infections with SARS-CoV-2 Variants“

          • Immunantwort bei Krebskranken:

          Leticia Monin et al, Lancet Oncology, 2021 "Safety and immunogenicity of one versus two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 for patients with cancer: interim analysis of a prospective observational study"

