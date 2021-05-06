F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Wie gut sind Genesene und Geimpfte geschützt?
Der Immunschutz gegen Sars-CoV-2 hält erstaunlich lange, Antikörper und Immunzellen sind Monate lang im Blut. Aber ist man damit auch immun? Und ist jeder mit Eintrag im Impfpass gleich gut geschützt?
