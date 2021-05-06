F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Wie gut sind Genesene und Geimpfte geschützt?

F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast“ ist auch auf iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast abrufbar. Abonnieren Sie dort und verpassen so keine neue Folge. Natürlich sind wir auch in anderen Podcast-Apps verfügbar, suchen Sie dort einfach nach „FAZ Wissen“. Ebenfalls finden Sie uns in der FAZ.NET-App.

Die Paper zu dieser Folge:

Zur Dauer der Immunantwort:

Eric Laing et al, medRxiv, 2021 "SARS-CoV-2 antibodies remain detectable 12 months after infection and antibody magnitude is associated with age and COVID-19 severity"

Antikörper-Antwort auf Infektion (Kölner Studie):

Kanika Vanshylla et al, Cell Host & Microbe, 2021, "Kinetics and correlates of the neutralizing antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans"

Immun-T-Zell-Antwort nach Impfung:

Kathleen Gallagher et al, bioRxiv, 2021, "SARS-CoV-2 T-cell immunity to variants of concern following vaccination"

Impf-Durchbrüche

Ezgi Hacisuleyman et al, NEJM, 2021, „Vaccine Breakthrough Infections with SARS-CoV-2 Variants“

Immunantwort bei Krebskranken:

Leticia Monin et al, Lancet Oncology, 2021 "Safety and immunogenicity of one versus two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 for patients with cancer: interim analysis of a prospective observational study"