F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Covid-19 und die Langzeitfolgen: Wen trifft es?

Aktualisiert am

F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast“ ist auch auf iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast abrufbar. Abonnieren Sie dort und verpassen so keine neue Folge. Natürlich sind wir auch in anderen Podcast-Apps verfügbar, suchen Sie dort einfach nach „FAZ Wissen“. Ebenfalls finden Sie uns in der FAZ.NET-App.

Fragen und Anregungen bitte an: wissenschaft@faz.de

Alle unsere Podcast-Angebote finden Sie hier.

Die Paper zu dieser Folge:

Ani Nalbandian et al, Nature Medicine Review, 2021: "Post-acute Covid-19” https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01283-z.pdf"

Carol Sudre et al, Nature Medicine, 2021, "Attributes and predictors of long COVID"

Phosp-Covid Collaborative Group et al, medRxiv, 24. März 2021, "Physical, cognitive and mental health impacts of COVID-19 following hospitalisation – a multi-centre prospective cohort study"