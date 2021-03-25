https://www.faz.net/-iw6-aa0cr
Podcasts

F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Covid-19 und die Langzeitfolgen: Wen trifft es?

Der F.A.Z. Wissen Podcast mit Joachim Müller-Jung und Sibylle Anderl Bildbeschreibung einblenden Podcast starten 39:00

Der F.A.Z. Wissen Podcast mit Joachim Müller-Jung und Sibylle Anderl Bild: F.A.Z.

„Long-Covid“ kann Corona-Patienten monatelang quälen.Schmerzen, Kurzatmigkeit, Organschäden und psychisches Leid. Weiß die Forschung inzwischen mehr darüber, wen es treffen kann?

          1 Min.

          F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast“ ist auch auf iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast abrufbar. Abonnieren Sie dort und verpassen so keine neue Folge. Natürlich sind wir auch in anderen Podcast-Apps verfügbar, suchen Sie dort einfach nach „FAZ Wissen“. Ebenfalls finden Sie uns in der FAZ.NET-App. 

          Joachim Müller-Jung

          Redakteur im Feuilleton, zuständig für das Ressort „Natur und Wissenschaft“.

          Sibylle Anderl

          Redakteurin im Feuilleton.

          Fragen und Anregungen bitte an: wissenschaft@faz.de

          Alle unsere Podcast-Angebote finden Sie hier.

          Die Paper zu dieser Folge:

          Ani Nalbandian et al, Nature Medicine Review, 2021: "Post-acute Covid-19” https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01283-z.pdf"

          Carol Sudre et al, Nature Medicine, 2021, "Attributes and predictors of long COVID"

          Phosp-Covid Collaborative Group et al, medRxiv, 24. März 2021, "Physical, cognitive and mental health impacts of COVID-19 following hospitalisation – a multi-centre prospective cohort study"

          Quelle: FAZ.NET

          Hier können Sie die Rechte an diesem Artikel erwerben.

                Zur Startseite

                Ähnliche Themen

                Topmeldungen

                Frankreichs Präsident Macron und Bundeskanzlerin Merkel auf der Pressekonferenz im Mai 2020, in der sie den Europäischen Aufbaufonds vorschlugen.

                EU-Aufbaufonds : Deutschland haftet

                Der Bundestag gibt einen Teil seiner Finanzhoheit an die EU. Der Wiederaufbaufonds wird als eine Ausnahme bezeichnet. Doch dabei wird es kaum bleiben.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:
                „Nur keine Dummheiten“: Mick Schumacher nimmt sich den ersten Grand Prix Schritt für Schritt vor.

                Deutscher in der Formel 1 : Die Uhr tickt für Schumacher

                Mick Schumachers Debüt in der Formel 1 wird von überzogenen Erwartungen begleitet. Sein kaum konkurrenzfähiges Team kündigt vorübergehenden Stillstand an – für den Weltmeistersohn womöglich ein Glück.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:
                Services