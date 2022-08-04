https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wissen/warum-corona-auch-in-laendern-mit-guter-impfquote-wuetet-18221840.html
Wissen

F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Warum das Virus auch in Ländern mit guter Impfquote wütet

  • -Aktualisiert am
Impfstoffe - noch immer die effektivste Waffe, um unser Immunystem gegen die Attacken des Virus zu stärken. Bildbeschreibung einblenden Podcast starten 46:12

Impfstoffe - noch immer die effektivste Waffe, um unser Immunystem gegen die Attacken des Virus zu stärken. Bild: Bloomberg

Die einen sind super-immun, die anderen tragen schwer an der BA.5-Omikronwelle. Was beeinflusst die Verläufe und Zahlen, wie sehr bestimmen unser „Immun-Training“ und unsere Gene die Zukunft der Pandemie?

          1 Min.

          Die Paper zu dieser Podcast-Folge:

                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:

