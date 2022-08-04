F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Warum das Virus auch in Ländern mit guter Impfquote wütet
- -Aktualisiert am
Impfstoffe - noch immer die effektivste Waffe, um unser Immunystem gegen die Attacken des Virus zu stärken. Bild: Bloomberg
Die einen sind super-immun, die anderen tragen schwer an der BA.5-Omikronwelle. Was beeinflusst die Verläufe und Zahlen, wie sehr bestimmen unser „Immun-Training“ und unsere Gene die Zukunft der Pandemie?
