F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Brauchen Genesene jetzt noch eine Impfung?

Sind Genesene und Geimpfte immunologisch gleich? Bildbeschreibung einblenden Podcast starten 47:21

Sind Genesene und Geimpfte immunologisch gleich? Bild: dpa

Mit Omikron könnten wir bald alle infiziert und die große Mehrheit „genesen“ sein. Lohnt sich dann noch die Impfung? Aktuelle Studien zur Infektionsabwehr und zum Umgang mit dem eigenen Immunschutz.

          F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast“ ist auch auf iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast abrufbar. Abonnieren Sie dort und verpassen so keine neue Folge. Natürlich sind wir auch in anderen Podcast-Apps verfügbar, suchen Sie dort einfach nach „FAZ Wissen“. Ebenfalls finden Sie uns in der FAZ.NET-App.

          Joachim Müller-Jung
          Redakteur im Feuilleton, zuständig für das Ressort „Natur und Wissenschaft“.
          Sibylle Anderl
          Redakteurin im Feuilleton, zuständig für das Ressort „Natur und Wissenschaft“.

          Fragen und Anregungen bitte an: wissenschaft@faz.de

          Alle unsere Podcast-Angebote finden Sie hier.

          Die Paper zu dieser Podcast-Folge:

