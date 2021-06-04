https://www.faz.net/-gwz-acdjr
F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Wirken die Impfungen auch bei schwacher Abwehr?

Viele Millionen Menschen im Land leben krankheitsbedingt mit einer geschwächten Immunabwehr: Autoimmunpatienten, Krebskranke und Transplantierte etwa. Wirken bei Ihnen die Covid-19-Impfstoffe genauso gut?

          Joachim Müller-Jung
          Redakteur im Feuilleton, zuständig für das Ressort „Natur und Wissenschaft“.
          Sibylle Anderl
          Redakteurin im Feuilleton.

          Die Paper zu dieser Folge:

          Immunreaktionen von Krebs-Patienten:

          Impfantwort bei Organtransplantierten

          Impfbereitschaft bei Autoimmun-Leiden

