F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Wirken die Impfungen auch bei schwacher Abwehr?

Die Paper zu dieser Folge:

Immunreaktionen von Krebs-Patienten:

Erin Bange et al, Nature Medicine, 2021 "CD8+ T cells contribute to survival in patients with COVID-19 and hematologic cancer"

Tatjana Bilich et al, Cancer Discovery, 2021 "Preexisting and post-COVID-19 immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 in cancer patients"

Amir Massaweh et al, Jama Oncology, 2021 "Evaluation of Seropositivity Following BNT162b2 Messenger RNA Vaccination for SARS-CoV-2 in Patients Undergoing Treatment for Cancer"