https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wissen/f-a-z-wissen-der-podcast-warum-das-virus-auch-in-laendern-mit-guter-impfquote-wuetet-18221840.html
Startseite Home : 0 neue oder aktualisierte Artikel.
Ukraine-Konflikt
Politik
Wirtschaft
Finanzen
Feuilleton
Karriere & HochSchule
Sport
Gesellschaft
Stil
Rhein-Main

Services:

Technik & Motor
Wissen
Reise
Multimedia
Video
Fotografie
Spiele
Agenturmeldungen
Kontakt
Impressum
Datenschutz
Nutzungsbedingungen
Wissen

F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Warum das Virus auch in Ländern mit guter Impfquote wütet

  • -Aktualisiert am
Impfstoffe - noch immer die effektivste Waffe, um unser Immunystem gegen die Attacken des Virus zu stärken. Bildbeschreibung einblenden Podcast starten 46:12

Impfstoffe - noch immer die effektivste Waffe, um unser Immunystem gegen die Attacken des Virus zu stärken. Bild: Bloomberg

Die einen sind super-immun, die anderen tragen schwer an der BA.5-Omikronwelle. Was beeinflusst die Verläufe und Zahlen, wie sehr bestimmen unser „Immun-Training“ und unsere Gene die Zukunft der Pandemie?

          1 Min.

          F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast ist auch auf iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast abrufbar. Abonnieren Sie dort und verpassen so keine neue Folge. Natürlich sind wir auch in anderen Podcast-Apps verfügbar, suchen Sie dort einfach nach „F.A.Z. Wissen“. Ebenfalls finden Sie uns in der FAZ.NET-App.

          Fragen und Anregungen bitte an: wissenschaft@faz.de

          Alle unsere Podcast-Angebote finden Sie hier.

          Die Paper zu dieser Podcast-Folge:

          Quelle: FAZ.NET

          Hier können Sie die Rechte an diesem Artikel erwerben.

                Zur Startseite

                Ähnliche Themen

                Topmeldungen

                Ein Arsenal der Einschüchterung: Die chinesische Armee schießt am Donnerstag eine Rakete ab, die in die Gewässer östlich von Taiwan zielt.

                Chinas Reaktion auf Pelosi : Zur Strafe gibt es Raketen

                China vermeidet nach dem Besuch Nancy Pelosis eine direkte Konfrontation mit den Vereinigten Staaten. Stattdessen lässt Peking seinen Zorn an der Regierung in Taipeh aus.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:
                Brittney Griner, wie sie am Donnerstag auf ihr Urteil wartet

                US-Basketballspielerin : Brittney Griner zu neun Jahren Haft verurteilt

                Ein russisches Gericht hat die amerikanische Basketballspielerin Brittney Griner wegen Rauschgiftschmuggels und -besitzes schuldig gesprochen. Die Verurteilung gilt als Voraussetzung für einen Austausch mit inhaftierten Russen.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:

                Newsletter

                Immer auf dem Laufenden Sie haben Post! Die wichtigsten Nachrichten direkt in Ihre Mailbox. Sie können bis zu 5 Newsletter gleichzeitig auswählen Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten. Bitte versuchen Sie es erneut.
                Vielen Dank für Ihr Interesse an den F.A.Z.-Newslettern. Sie erhalten in wenigen Minuten eine E-Mail, um Ihre Newsletterbestellung zu bestätigen.

                Services