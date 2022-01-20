F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Brauchen Genesene jetzt noch eine Impfung?
Sind Genesene und Geimpfte immunologisch gleich? Bild: dpa
Mit Omikron könnten wir bald alle infiziert und die große Mehrheit "genesen" sein. Lohnt sich dann noch die Impfung? Aktuelle Studien zur Infektionsabwehr und zum Umgang mit dem eigenen Immunschutz.
Die Paper zu dieser Podcast-Folge:
