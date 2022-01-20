https://www.faz.net/-gwz-akal1
Startseite Home : 0 neue oder aktualisierte Artikel.
Politik
Wirtschaft
Finanzen
Feuilleton
Karriere & HochSchule
Sport
Gesellschaft
Stil
Rhein-Main

Services:

Technik & Motor
Wissen
Reise
Multimedia
Video
Fotografie
Spiele
Agenturmeldungen
Kontakt
Impressum
Datenschutz
Nutzungsbedingungen
Wissen

F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast : Brauchen Genesene jetzt noch eine Impfung?

Sind Genesene und Geimpfte immunologisch gleich? Bildbeschreibung einblenden Podcast starten 47:21

Sind Genesene und Geimpfte immunologisch gleich? Bild: dpa

Mit Omikron könnten wir bald alle infiziert und die große Mehrheit "genesen" sein. Lohnt sich dann noch die Impfung? Aktuelle Studien zur Infektionsabwehr und zum Umgang mit dem eigenen Immunschutz.

          1 Min.

          F.A.Z. Wissen – der Podcast“ ist auch auf iTunes, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcast abrufbar. Abonnieren Sie dort und verpassen so keine neue Folge. Natürlich sind wir auch in anderen Podcast-Apps verfügbar, suchen Sie dort einfach nach „FAZ Wissen“. Ebenfalls finden Sie uns in der FAZ.NET-App.

          Joachim Müller-Jung
          Redakteur im Feuilleton, zuständig für das Ressort „Natur und Wissenschaft“.
          Sibylle Anderl
          Redakteurin im Feuilleton, zuständig für das Ressort „Natur und Wissenschaft“.

          Fragen und Anregungen bitte an: wissenschaft@faz.de

          Alle unsere Podcast-Angebote finden Sie hier.

          Die Paper zu dieser Podcast-Folge:

          Quelle: FAZ.NET

          Hier können Sie die Rechte an diesem Artikel erwerben.

                Zur Startseite

                Ähnliche Themen

                Topmeldungen

                Ein Bild aus alten Tagen: Erzbischof Friedrich Wetter und Josef Kardinal Ratzinger, der spätere Papst Benedikt XVI., in München.

                Ratzingers Fehlverhalten : Bis in höchste Kreise

                Der vormalige Papst Benedikt will eine Brandmauer zwischen seine Amtsführung als Erzbischof und einen pädokriminellen Priester ziehen. Ratzinger schreckt dafür nicht einmal davor zurück, die offenbare Unwahrheit zu sagen.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:
                Abstimmung über die Impfpflicht: Abgeordnete werfen am Donnerstag in Wien bei einer Sitzung des Nationalrates ihre Stimmzettel ein.

                Impfpflicht in Österreich : Ist das der Weg aus der Pandemie?

                Das österreichische Parlament hat mit 137 von 170 Stimmen für eine allgemeine Impfpflicht gestimmt. Sie soll Anfang Februar in Kraft treten und ist bis 2024 befristet. FPÖ-Chef Kickl spricht von einem „Attentat auf die Menschenwürde“.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:

                Services