Etwas, das in 2021 deutlich zu kurz kam, waren Treffen mit (alten) Freunden. Die Pandemie zwang uns auch in diesem Jahr über weite Strecken hinweg, Abstand von unseren Liebsten zu halten. Umso aufregender war es, als vier ganz besondere alte Freunde wieder zusammen fanden: Agnetha, Björn, Benny und Anni-Frid. Kurz: ABBA. Im September, knapp 40 Jahre nach ihrer Trennung, kündigte die Band an, ein neues gemeinsames Album aufzunehmen. Mamma Mia! „Alter Schwede!“, schrieb eine besonders lustige Zeitung – und hatte damit tatsächlich nicht ganz unrecht. Selbst Agnetha, die Jüngste in der Band, ist mittlerweile 71 Jahre alt. Ob man das dem neuen Album „Voyage“ anhören würde, fragte man sich schnell. Ist das wirklich noch ABBA? Können die das überhaupt noch? Oh ja, sie können! Für mich wird das vor allem bei der Single-Auskopplung „Don’t Shut Me Down“ deutlich. Gleich in den ersten Takten verfällt man fast unfreiwillig in das fröhliche Mitgesinge und Gewippe, für das man auch Lieder wie „Dancing Queen“ oder „Souper Trouper“ so liebt. In Kombination mit den bekannten Stimmen, den vertrauten Beats und dem ikonischen Glissando wird man direkt in die Kulisse der „Mamma Mia“-Filme zurückversetzt. Genau das Richtige für den bevorstehenden Corona-Winter. Gleiches gilt für den Text: „Don’t Shut Me Down“ handelt von Transformation, von Entwicklung und davon, sich neu zu erfinden. „I'm not the one you knew, I'm now, and then combined“ singen Agnetha und Anni-Frid. „And I’m asking you to have an open mind.“ Ich bin nicht mehr die, die du kanntest, sondern eine Kombination aus damals und heute. Und ich bitte dich, unvoreingenommen zu sein. Damit spielen sie zwar auf die Trennung eines Liebespaares und nicht auf den Prozess an, den die Pandemie vermutlich in jedem von uns in Gang gesetzt hat. Trotzdem finden wir uns in diesen Zeilen aktuell wohl alle irgendwie wieder. Das beweisen auch die Verkaufszahlen: GfK Entertainment teilte Mitte Dezember mit, dass „Voyage“ locker den ersten Platz der deutschen Album-Charts erreicht und damit Helene Fischer geschlagen hat. Thank You For The Music.