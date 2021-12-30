https://www.faz.net/-hrx-aj5j7
Die Songs des Jahres 2021

30. Dezember 2021
F.A.Z.

Das zweite Pandemie-Jahr geht zu Ende. Doch musikalisch hatte 2021 einiges zu bieten. Unsere Redaktion blickt zurück.

Bloc Party: „Banquet“

Video: Youtube
Anna-Lena Ripperger
Anna-Lena Ripperger
Als der Song erschien, war ich noch nicht reif für ihn. „Banquet“ von Bloc Party kam 2004 auf einer EP heraus. Ich hing da noch irgendwo zwischen Robbie Williams und Coldplay fest und bekam nicht mit, wie der Brite Kele Okereke mit seinen Kumpels die Musikwelt aufmischte. Auch das erste Album der Band, „Silent Alarm“, nahm ich erst wahr, als es ein paar Jahre später über irgendeinen USB-Stick irgendeiner Freundin in meiner Mediathek gelandet war. Dabei hätte „Banquet“ damals perfekt zu meinem Leben gepasst: verwirrende Gefühle, erster Sex, junges Mädchen aus der Provinz „becoming adult“. Unter den unzähligen Songs, die ich damals ziemlich wahllos anhäufte, spielte dieses kleine Indie-Meisterwerk aber noch keine besondere Rolle. Ich hatte noch keine Ohren für Okerekes hohe, leicht heisere Stimme, für das großartige Schlagzeug, das einen zum Herumzappeln zwingt, für das perfekte Zusammenspiel von Gitarren und Bass. Und so vergaß ich „Banquet“ einfach. Mit den Streaming-Diensten und einem Laptop-Wechsel war am Ende auch meine erste große Musiksammlung Geschichte. Doch genauso, wie eine Spotify-Welle Bloc Party damals aus meinem Leben schwemmte, spülte eine andere die Band dieses Jahr wieder in mein Bewusstsein. „Banquet“, diesen „stroboskopigen Festschmaus“, wie Oliver Ding in einer Albumrezension so schön schreibt, höre ich fast täglich, seit ich ihn in irgendeiner Indie-Playlist aufgespürt habe. Und jedes Mal hoffe ich, dass mir jetzt, mit Mitte dreißig, endlich gelingt, was Okereke im Refrain aus der Perspektive eines Teenagers beschwört: Turning into myself.


Sharon van Etten & Angel Olsen: „Like I Used To“

Video: Youtube
Tobias Rüther
Tobias Rüther
Jemand fällt die Treppe herunter und zählt dann nach, ob noch alles da ist, wo es hingehört, steht auf und geht weiter: Davon handelt dieser Song. Eigentlich lässt er aber in maximaler Vagheit offen, was passiert sein könnte, ein Treppensturz, ein Herzbruch, eine Pandemie? Irgendwas war jedenfalls, jetzt ist es vorbei, aber was es auch war, wichtiger ist, das jetzt schnellstens hinter sich zu lassen, Meter zu machen, auf zum nächsten Fehler. Vielleicht ist es das, was diesen Song zu so einem amerikanischen Festival macht: dieser Überschuss an Aufbruchsstimmung, an heroischen Übersprungshandlungen, an sentimentalem Quatsch, mit der Gitarre in der Wüste, die Faust gereckt, ihr könnt mich alle mal, aber weswegen eigentlich? „The ceiling is the roof“, singt Sharon van Etten, die „Like I used to“ geschrieben hat, das ist ein altes Michael-Jordan-Zitat und hat noch nie Sinn gemacht, oder nur dann, wenn man, wie der Basketballsuperüberstar Jordan, einfach zu viel an sich selbst glaubt, gegen alle Zweifel und Gesetze der Logik und Sprache: Die Decke ist das Dach. „The ceiling must be wrong“, singt Angel Olsen eine Strophe weiter, und zwischen diesen beiden Amplituden, Zusammenbruch und Triumph, Einsicht und Übermut, Rausgehen und Drinbleiben, bewegt sich dieser grandiose Song, eine Hymne auf die Schönheit der Fehlstarts, alles auf Anfang, dann noch mal, wie immer, ungebrochen, immer weiter, like I used to. Und wäre alles klar, dann wäre es nicht das Leben und keine Kunst.


The War on Drugs: „Change”

Video: Youtube
Johanna Dürrholz
Johanna Dürrholz
Ich stehe voll auf Papa-Musik. Also auf die Musik der Generation meines Papas – und das hat natürlich auch ziemlich viel mit meinem Papa selbst zu tun, der früher in unserem Wohnzimmer mit seiner Band Songs von Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers coverte. Das machen viele Papas mit Bands, habe ich herausgefunden, aber das macht die Musik ja nicht weniger schön, und immer wenn ich „Learning To Fly“ höre und dass die good old days vielleicht nie wiederkommen, werde ich melancholisch, und mein Herz fühlt sich ganz voll an. The War on Drugs ist auch so eine Band, die vielleicht viele Papas hören, jedenfalls amüsieren mich oft die Kommentare unter ihren Videos bei Youtube: Die Musik würde sie an die Zeit erinnern, als sie mit dem Motorrad den Highway entlangbretterten, heißt es da etwa. Und der War-on-Drugs-Sänger ist nun auch selbst Papa geworden, und die Bandmitglieder sehen inzwischen auch nach Papas aus, und das ist im besten Sinne positiv gemeint. Bei den sphärischen Gitarren dieser Band denkt man an weite Ebenen und Natur und na ja, vielleicht sogar ans Motorradfahren, was weiß ich schon? An „Change“ aber gefallen mir ausnahmsweise nicht die Gitarren (die auch!), sondern vor allem das Klavier, das sich gegen Ende verträumt einschleicht und mich so aus dem Song hinausbegleitet, dass ich ihn seit vielen Wochen in Dauerschleife höre. Ich denke dabei an Papas und ans Musikmachen im Wohnzimmer, daran, wie Musik viele Generationen überdauern und die schlimmsten Zeiten wie eine vierte Welle erträglicher machen kann, ans Leben und Sterben, die großen Fragen eben. Wie kann das bisschen Geklimper mich so schweben lassen? Ist eben extrem gutes Geklimper, das mich an Papas Musik erinnert. „Maybe I was born in the wrong way/ maybe born on the wrong day“, heißt es im Song zuletzt. Was die Musik angeht, bin ich, so viel steht fest, im falschen Jahrzehnt geboren.


Eurythmics: „Never Gonna Cry Again“

Video: Youtube
Caroline Jebens
Caroline Jebens
Diesen Sommer hörte ich sicherlich kein Lied öfter als „Never Gonna Cry Again“ von Eurythmics; ein so einfacher, treibender Track, der sich aus dem Nichts anschleicht, einen von hinten umarmt und auf zarte, aber bestimmte Weise eine kleine Lüge erzählt: Nein, nie wieder werde ich weinen. Denn: „I shed more tears for you than the ocean.“ Ich hörte diesen Song immer allein und nur an sonnigen Tagen, wenn ich auf dem Fahrrad an den See fuhr, wo ich den Sommer verbrachte. Es ist der See, an dem ich aufwuchs, über viele Jahre hatte ich ihn bei allen Wettern erlebt. In diesem Sommer aber stand das Wasser besonders hoch: Das Ufer wurde wochenlang verschluckt, kein Platz zum Sonnen oder Lesen, und Annie Lennox sang mir matt ins Ohr: „So we're living in desperate times / Oh, such an unfortunate time / I can't relate to you / I just can't find a place to be near you.“ Ich konnte nur geblendet durch den warmen Wind treten, um dann ins kühle Wasser zu springen. Der naheliegende Reim, auf den die Eurythmics einen irgendwann loslassen, auch wenn sie ihn gar nicht singen, wird nun, rückblickend, zur kleinen Unwahrheit, den mir meine Erinnerung dieses Sommers zuflüstert: „I’m never gonna lie again“. Ich werde nicht lügen: Ich bin sicher, diesen Sommer schien vor allem die Sonne.


Lea: „Fluss“

Video: Youtube
Dietmar Dath
Dietmar Dath
Als erste Klaviertaste, die man für ein Stück anschlägt, ausgerechnet die traurigste wählen, die sich anbietet, und als Eröffnungsstück für ein Album ein Lied vom Abschied singen, sowas darf nur eine Stimme, die weiß: Leid kann sehr glücklich machen. Der Reim beim Vers-Paar „weiß so viel von deiner Kindheit / und so viel Dinge, die du nicht zeigst“ ist, schaut man ihn von der Literaturwissenschaft aus an, zwar fast gar keiner, wird hier aber plötzlich ein ganz großer, nur durch Melodie und eine in die beiden Zeilen eingekuschelte Anapher, nämlich die Wiederholung „so viel“: Zwei supereinfache Worte vom Wesen der Liebe, deren Eigenschaften, Besonderheiten und Wahrheiten man ja nicht mit Worten benennen kann, ohne damit eine verstandesmäßige, also besonders falsche Distanz zur Liebe herzustellen. Was Liebe ist, weiß niemand, man weiß wirklich nur, sie ist „so viel“. Der Song „Fluss“ von Lea (nach dem das Album heißt, das er eröffnet) singt in dieser Tonart von etwas, das kaputtgeht, und teilt mit, dass es gerade im Bruch stärker als je vorher zeigt, wie wertvoll es immer bleiben wird. Leute, die hinhören, können sich zu diesem überwältigenden Trennungslied besonders fest umarmen – der schönste Widerspruch des Jahres 2021.


The Kid Laroi und Miley Cyrus: „Without you“

Video: Youtube
Natalia Wenzel-Warkentin
Natalia Wenzel-Warkentin
Als ich 18 war, hab ich die Schule geschwänzt, mir bunte Farbe auf die Haare geklatscht und heimlich ein Tattoo stechen lassen. Der Australier Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard aka. The Kid Laroi tourt im selben Alter schon um die Welt und arbeitet mit den erfolgreichsten Popstars unserer Zeit zusammen. So auch für seinen Song „Without you“, jene musikalische Abrechnung mit der Ex, die sich mein Teenager-Ich schon 2010 gewünscht hätte. The Kid Laroi, spätestens seit diesem Song Herzschmerzkönig der Generation TikTok, hat sich für eine Neuauflage vergangenen April Miley Cyrus ins Boot geholt und „Without you“ damit tatsächlich noch besser gemacht. Cyrus´ warme Whiskey-Stimme, die kaum noch etwas mit den Hannah-Montana-Zeiten gemein hat, passt perfekt zum Sound des Achtzehnjährigen. Wer seine Teenager-Zeit nie so wirklich hinter sich gelassen hat, dem geht spätestens bei seinem Voicecrack in der Zeile „…and I´m scared to be alone!“ das Herz auf. Im dazugehörigen Low-Budget-Video liegen die beiden rauchend am Lagerfeuer oder auf Motorhauben und stopfen Fast Food in sich hinein. Zumindest das hat sich seit meiner Volljährigkeit nicht geändert. Beruhigend irgendwie.


The Rolling Stones: „Paint It Black“

Video: Youtube
Maria Wiesner
Maria Wiesner
Welchen Stones-Song hört man, wenn man gerade erfahren hat, dass deren Drummer Charlie Watts verstorben ist? Die Frage stellte sich im August, als die Todesnachricht über die Newsticker lief. Watts war kein Mann, der sich unnötig in den Vordergrund drängte, so elegant wie seine Erscheinung war auch sein Schlagzeugstil. Er hatte ihn zu Jazz-Songs gelernt und wusste daher, wie wichtig musikalische Regeln fürs Zusammenspiel waren, damit jedes einzelne Talent die Freiheit bekam, glänzen zu können. Sein Rhythmus ist der Anker, der Keith Richards‘ Gitarrenspiel Leine für Soli lässt und der Mick Jaggers Gesangshöhenflügen Sicherheit gibt. „Paint It Black“ ist ein Paradebeispiel dafür. Allzu leicht könnte das Schlagzeug in der Instrumentenvielfalt zwischen der zwitschernden indischen Sitar und dem Bass der Hammondorgel untergehen. Watts aber sorgt dafür, dass all die blinkenden Verzierungen auf seinem Klangteppich zur Geltung kommen. Er treibt den Song voran, trommelt ihn zurück in den Rock und rettet ihn so vorm Ethno-Kitsch, in dem in den späten Sechzigerjahren so einiges ertrank. Das mag ein Grund sein, warum „Paint It Black“ heute ein Klassiker ist; der zweite liegt in der ungewöhnlichen Kombination von Text und Rhythmus. Während Mick Jagger von der Depression nach dem Verlust einer geliebten Person singt, bringt Watts Schlagzeug so viel Energie mit, dass hier keine Zeit für Selbstmitleid bleibt. Das machte das Lied schon immer zum perfekten Trennungssong, weil man danach nicht mehr traurig im Bett liegen konnte – und im August war es das perfekte Stück, um einen der besten Drummer der Welt zu verabschieden. Von Tränen und Depression hätte Watts sowieso nicht viel gehalten.


Nilüfer Yanya: „Stabilise“

Video: Youtube
Kai Spanke
Kai Spanke
Traue niemals einem Boygroup-Mitglied: Da hört Louis Tomlinson, früher mal bei One Direction, Songs der Engländerin Nilüfer Yanya und fragt sie anschließend, ob sie sich vorstellen könne, in einer konfektionierten Girl-Band mitzumachen. Kann sie sich nicht vorstellen. Trotz des Ruhms (wird ihr prophylaktisch in Aussicht gestellt), der Touren (garantiert around the world), des Geldregens (Ehrensache), der angepeilten Veröffentlichungsdichte (fünf Platten in fünf Jahren). Richtige Entscheidung. Sagt ihr später ausgerechnet auch Tomlinson, worauf sich eigentlich nur mit „Wtf?!“ reagieren lässt. Yanya jedenfalls nimmt weitere Lieder auf und veröffentlicht 2019 das Album „Miss Universe“, ein grandioses Debüt, bei dem Pop auf Trip Hop auf Soul auf eine unverwechselbare Stimme auf Minimalismus auf Exuberanz auf souveränes Songwriting trifft. Das nächste Album erscheint im März 2022 und heißt „Painless“. Dessen erste Single, „Stabilise“, kam Anfang November heraus und präsentiert sich wieder als Pastiche verschiedener Stile: reduzierter Drum and Bass, Hochgeschwindigkeitsgitarren-Arpeggios, gedämpft vorgetragene, fast monoton heruntergesprochene Strophen und ein unmittelbar eingängiger Refrain. „We had to move fast / Don’t you slow me down“, singt Yanya. Das passt zur flirrenden Energie des Songs und erinnert an das zentrale Motiv der Lyrics: Niemand wird kommen, um dich zu retten, sieh selbst zu. Man kann das deprimierend finden. Oder ermutigend, denn Nilüfer Yanya beschwört hier die Kraft der Selbstermächtigung. Damit kennt sie sich aus, denn sonst wäre sie Louis Tomlinson auf den Leim gegangen.


Luciano & Ezhel: „Benim Hayaller”

Video: Youtube
Aylin Güler
Aylin Güler
„Benim Hayaller“ bedeutet auf Türkisch „Meine Träume“. Und so heißt auch der Song, der in diesem Jahr von mir rauf unter runter gespielt wurde. Deutschrap ist für mich auch 2021 das Nonplusultra gewesen und hat meine Playlists bestimmt. In „Benim Hayaller“ zeigen die zwei Berliner Rapper Luciano und Ezhel mal wieder, wie gut sie sich sowohl stimmlich als auch melodisch ergänzen. Thematisch geht es um den schmalen Grat zwischen Traum und Wirklichkeit. Aber auch um Ängste, Schein und Sein. Denn was uns alle in diesem harten Pandemiejahr wohl verbunden hat, sind unsere Träume gewesen – die zum Teil coronabedingt platzen mussten. Während ich von einem Alltag ohne Masken, Schnelltests und Mindestabstand geträumt habe, rappt der 27 Jahre alter Luciano etwa: „Ja, sie sagen, ich bin blessed / Denn sie sehen nur Erfolg / Nein, sie sehen nicht den Rest / Meine Welt ist verkehrt“. Ezhel knüpft mit einem melodischen Part auf Türkisch an und singt davon, dass egal, was man tut, es doch nie wirklich genug zu sein scheint. Themen, die uns alle schon beschäftigt haben – und Zeilen, die zum Nachdenken anregen. Schön, dass es immer noch Rapsongs gibt, die „deep“ sind und in denen es nicht ausschließlich um „Bitches, Koks, teure Autos“ geht.


Godspeed You! Black Emperor: „A Military Alphabet“

Video: Youtube
Philipp Krohn
Philipp Krohn
Wenn man mich früher nach meinem Sommerhit gefragt hat, habe ich ziemlich sicher einen Song meiner jüngsten Platte ausgesucht, die etwa zwei Jahre alt war. Durch das Streaming hat sich das geändert, ich nehme mehr am Geschehen teil, kaufe aktueller und habe am Ende des Jahres dann auch schon eine kleine Liste meiner Highlights des Jahres. Dass Celeste durchgebrochen ist, Adele erwachsen singt, Valerie June wächst, Floating Points durch den Avantgarde-Saxofonisten Pharao Sanders Tiefe erhielt und dass Mogwai plötzlich Pophits schreiben, hat mir das Jahr verschönert. Aber die echte Überraschung war, wie mich eine Methode des Jahres 2000 noch einmal voll aus den Schuhen hebt. Die kanadische Band Godspeed You! Black Emperor war schon bei ihrer Gründung in den Neunzigern genial: Kein Gesang, sehr kryptische Zeichen, hoher Stellenwert des Audiovisuellen, keine Führungsfigur, kollektiver Lärm. Ihr Album „Lift Your Skinny Fists Like Antennas To Heaven“ mit vier seitenfüllenden Stücken wird aus der ewigen Bestenliste des Postrock kaum zu verdrängen sein. Ein Auftritt in der Berliner Volksbühne zählt bis heute zu meinen bleibendsten Konzerterlebnissen. Doch irgendwann hat sich die Formel abgenutzt: Elegische Kollektivimprovisationen auf einem packenden Motiv, die anschwellen und auf dem Höhepunkt in sich zusammenfallen, um Raum für Neues zu schaffen. Doch zwei Jahrzehnte später war ich wieder aufnahmebereit: Das zwanzigminütige „A Military Alphabet“ vom Album „G_d’s Pee At STATE’S END!“ ist mein Musikstück 2021!


Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi : „Stay”

Video: Youtube
Julia Anton
Julia Anton
Das Jahr 2021 war nun wirklich das Jahr für ein Guilty Pleasure – also für Songs, von denen man eigentlich niemandem erzählen will, dass man sie permanent rauf und runter gehört hat. Neben einem Best-of von Britney Spears war das bei mir in diesem Jahr auch ein Song von, oder besser gesagt: mit Justin Bieber: „Stay“. Eigentlich unterstützt Bieber hier nur den australischen Nachwuchs-Rapper The Kid Laroi, der sich bei näherer Betrachtung aber als Mini-Bieber entpuppt: Klingt ähnlich, sieht ähnlich aus, und hat wie der Kanadier in jungen Jahren die richtigen Leuten kennengelernt, die seine Musikkarriere fördern. Mit gerade mal 18 Jahren landete The Kid Laroi nun jedenfalls seinen ersten internationalen Nummer-eins-Hit. „Stay“ ist ein unter anderem von Cashmere Cat und Charlie Puth produziertes Pop-Stück, bei dem schon die ersten Takte nach durchtanzten Sommernächten klingen. Inhaltlich geht es, wie in fast allen Songs von The Kid Laroi um ein Liebesdrama. Er bittet seine Flamme, doch bei ihm zu bleiben, weil er ohne sie nicht leben kann. Das Schicksal muss man zum Glück nicht teilen, um Spaß daran zu haben, auf improvisierten Outdoor-Tanzflächen oder unter der Dusche „You're the reason I believe in love“ mitzugrölen und die Dramen, die sich in der Realität abspielen, zumindest für zweieinhalb Minuten zu vergessen. Julia Anton


Elton John, Dua Lipa: „Cold Heart“ (Pnau Remix)

Video: Youtube
Alfons Kaiser
Alfons Kaiser
Was für eine Geschichte! Ein halbes Jahrhundert Kitsch – und dann das. Elton John, der sympathische Sänger mit den lustigen Brillen, hat viel gemacht in seinem Leben und musikalisch viel falsch gemacht. Aber dann, ausgerechnet am 60. Jahrestag des Mauerbaus, am 13. August 2021, riss er alle Mauern ein – und brachte seine Zusammenarbeit mit, ja, genau, mit Dua Lipa heraus. Und es ist unglaublich, was da entstanden ist: „Cold Heart“, ein Song, der Elton John aus seiner selbstverschuldeten Unmündigkeit reißt, ein Song, der Dua Lipa die dringend nötige historische Tiefenschärfe mitgibt, ein Song, der im zweiten Pandemiejahr einfach nur glücklich macht. Gleich mehrere Elton-John-Songs sind darin versteckt, wenn man genau hinhört: „Rocket Man“ (1972), „Sacrifice“ (1989), „Kiss the Bride“ (1983), „Where‘s the Shoorah?“ (1976). Aber das alles wäre eben nichts, wenn das australische Elektropop-Duo Pnau und die britische Popsängerin den Vierundsiebzigjährigen nicht wachgeküsst hätten. Viel gehört nicht dazu: eine gescheite Bassline, ein bisschen Rhythmus, eine starke weibliche Stimme, und schon wird da etwas Neues zum Leben erweckt, das es so noch nie gab. Auf Youtube gibt es eine 100-Minuten-Version dieses einzigartigen Popsongs. So kommt man auch gut über die Feiertage.


Turnstile: „Blackout”

Video: Youtube
Benjamin Fischer
Benjamin Fischer
Hardcore-Bands schaffen es nicht alle Tage in die New York Times oder das GQ-Magazin. Dass Turnstile dieses Kunststück gelungen ist, liegt freilich zu nicht unbeträchtlichem Teil an ihrer angenehm-entspannten Egal-Haltung, was vermeintlich starre Genre-Grenzen angeht. Andernfalls würden kaum derbe Breakdowns und herrlich energiegeladene Riffs im ein- und demselben Song auf Triller-Pfeifen und Schlagzeug einer Marching Band treffen. Für Sänger Brendan Yates ist die Sache sowieso ziemlich einfach: „Wir sind eine Hardcore-Band“, betonte er im Guardian – und gerade bestehende Normen in Frage zu stellen mache die Punk-/Hardcore-Szene ja nun einmal aus. Entsprechend haben sie hörbar Spaß daran, poppige Melodien mit ordentlich Groove, Härte und was eben gerade noch so passt zu paaren. Das Ergebnis ist perfekt geeignet, um wahlweise den Frust über den nächsten Pandemie-Winter rauszulassen oder noch besser: Ihn kurz zu vergessen. Dem Mobiliar oder manchen Nachbarn könnte das Unterfangen nicht ganz so zusagen, aber Selfcare soll ja jetzt erst recht angebracht sein. Yates jedenfalls wusste schon sehr gut, was er da schrieb: „If it makes you feel alive / Well, then I’m happy to provide!“ Danke dafür.


Ätna : „Come To Me“

Video: Youtube
Elena Witzeck
Elena Witzeck
Ganz abgesehen davon, dass man sich doch gerade jetzt zum Jahresende nichts mehr wünschen kann, als „Komm nach Sonnenuntergang zu mir!“ zu rufen, und der Ruf wird erhört, und zwar, indem sich jemand, den man wirklich unbedingt sehen möchte, auf Rollschuhe, ein Stehpaddel, ein Pferd oder eine Draisine stellt und losfährt, paddelt, reitet, hebelt, und das Ganze vor lauter kindisch-lasziver Anfeuerung und Björk-Referenzen mit immer größerem Elan, gewissermaßen bis zur Ekstase. Ganz abgesehen also davon ist das Dresdner Duo Ätna meine Entdeckung des Jahres. Und natürlich werden jetzt einige Schlaumeier rufen, dass sie die schon längst kannten, vom Jazzstudiengang oder seit sie mit Meute und Solomun zusammenarbeiten oder in italienischen Strandbars zu hören sind. Hier also das Eingeständnis, sie seit diesem Herbst zu kennen, als wir uns zum Pfefferminztee trafen und sie mir von den vielen merkwürdigen Konzerten dieses Jahres erzählten und davon, dass man ihnen manchmal sogar verboten hat, ihre Fans zum Sitztanz zu animieren. Und auf Sitztanz zu verzichten, ist in diesem Jahr und zu dieser Musik nun wirklich eine Zumutung.


ABBA: „Don’t Shut Me Down“

Video: Youtube
Annina Metz
Annina Metz
Etwas, das in 2021 deutlich zu kurz kam, waren Treffen mit (alten) Freunden. Die Pandemie zwang uns auch in diesem Jahr über weite Strecken hinweg, Abstand von unseren Liebsten zu halten. Umso aufregender war es, als vier ganz besondere alte Freunde wieder zusammen fanden: Agnetha, Björn, Benny und Anni-Frid. Kurz: ABBA. Im September, knapp 40 Jahre nach ihrer Trennung, kündigte die Band an, ein neues gemeinsames Album aufzunehmen. Mamma Mia! „Alter Schwede!“, schrieb eine besonders lustige Zeitung – und hatte damit tatsächlich nicht ganz unrecht. Selbst Agnetha, die Jüngste in der Band, ist mittlerweile 71 Jahre alt. Ob man das dem neuen Album „Voyage“ anhören würde, fragte man sich schnell. Ist das wirklich noch ABBA? Können die das überhaupt noch? Oh ja, sie können! Für mich wird das vor allem bei der Single-Auskopplung „Don’t Shut Me Down“ deutlich. Gleich in den ersten Takten verfällt man fast unfreiwillig in das fröhliche Mitgesinge und Gewippe, für das man auch Lieder wie „Dancing Queen“ oder „Souper Trouper“ so liebt. In Kombination mit den bekannten Stimmen, den vertrauten Beats und dem ikonischen Glissando wird man direkt in die Kulisse der „Mamma Mia“-Filme zurückversetzt. Genau das Richtige für den bevorstehenden Corona-Winter. Gleiches gilt für den Text: „Don’t Shut Me Down“ handelt von Transformation, von Entwicklung und davon, sich neu zu erfinden. „I'm not the one you knew, I'm now, and then combined“ singen Agnetha und Anni-Frid. „And I’m asking you to have an open mind.“ Ich bin nicht mehr die, die du kanntest, sondern eine Kombination aus damals und heute. Und ich bitte dich, unvoreingenommen zu sein. Damit spielen sie zwar auf die Trennung eines Liebespaares und nicht auf den Prozess an, den die Pandemie vermutlich in jedem von uns in Gang gesetzt hat. Trotzdem finden wir uns in diesen Zeilen aktuell wohl alle irgendwie wieder. Das beweisen auch die Verkaufszahlen: GfK Entertainment teilte Mitte Dezember mit, dass „Voyage“ locker den ersten Platz der deutschen Album-Charts erreicht und damit Helene Fischer geschlagen hat. Thank You For The Music.


Meat Loaf: „Objects In The Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are“

Video: Youtube
Carsten Knop
Carsten Knop
Wer in Amerika Auto fährt, sieht die Warnung bei jedem Blick in den Rückspiegel: „Objects in mirror are closer than they appear“. In diesem Lied aber geht es um keine fahrenden Autos im Rückspiegel, es geht um Erinnerungen, und die Warnung ist auch umgedreht. Die Erinnerungen jagen im eigenen Kopf in einer größeren Nähe umher, als es ihr zeitlicher Abstand eigentlich sinnvoll erscheinen ließe, denn Meat Loaf singt: „may appear closer than they are.“ Zehn Minuten und fünfzehn Sekunden lang singt er sich seine Seele aus dem Leib, buchstäblich. Die Erinnerung daran, wie der beste Freund starb, der Vater ihn schlug, die erste Liebe ihn verließ. Das, was so passiert, auf der Autobahn des Lebens, wenn die Seele nur ein Auto ist, das kaum hinterherkommt bis zum Ziel. Gehört habe ich das Lied tatsächlich zum ersten Mal bewusst im Erscheinungsjahr 1994 auf einer Autofahrt durch Florida von Orlando nach Süden auf dem Weg nach Key West. Die Szenerie passte also; aber im Ohr geblieben ist der Song viel länger. Denn die Kernaussage ist so wahr. Die Schicksalsschläge im eigenen Leben, der Suizid des Bruders, die Krebserkrankungen der Eltern, die emotionalen und tatsächlichen Rückschläge im ganz Privaten – sie bleiben, tief im Kopf, und doch immer wieder so nah. „Life is just a highway and the soul is just a car…“ Eine schöne Ballade, wie das Leben, trotz allem. Nur dass seinerzeit das „Q“-Magazin in Amerika schrieb, es sei eine „near-Springsteen parody ballad“, das schmerzt dann doch.


Lisa: „LaLisa“

Video: Youtube
Johanna Christner
Johanna Christner
Ihr Solo-Debüt war von vielen langersehnt, der Erfolg allein schon aufgrund ihrer mehr als 69,6 Millionen Follower auf Instagram vorprogrammiert: Im September 2021 veröffentlichte K-Pop-Sängerin Lalisa Manobal ihr erstes Album und brach damit mehrere Rekorde – etwa mit 73,6 Millionen Aufrufen auf Youtube für ihre Single „Lalisa“ in den ersten 24 Stunden nach Veröffentlichung. Ein visuelles Highlight: Die gebürtige Thailänderin spielt in einer Szene des Musikvideos auf ihr Heimatland an, indem sie in einem zweiteiligen Outfit aus goldener Brokatseide auftritt. Obenrum ein Sabai, untenrum ein verkürzter Sarong, beide Komponenten verziert mit traditionellen Mustern aus der thailändischen Provinz Lamphun und besetzt mit Swarovski-Steinen. Auf ihrem Kopf trägt die Muse des französischen Modedesigners Hedi Slimane zudem eine Mongkut-Krone. Für ihre Hommage wurde das Mitglied der Girlgroup „Blackpink“ vom thailändischen Ministerpräsidenten Prayut Chan-o-cha gelobt. Teile der thailändischen Demokratiebewegung hingegen sah in einer Szene des Musikvideos, in der Lalisa mit Megaphon und umringt von tanzenden Polizisten auftritt, eine verdeckte Unterstützerbotschaft. Doch auch für Fans aus Südostasien jenseits politischer Geschehnisse ist Lalisa als zentrale Figur des zeitgenössischen K-Pop etwas Besonderes, da Nicht-Koreaner bislang nur vereinzelt zu Ruhm und Ehre in der K-Pop-Szene gelangten. Und das, obwohl Musik aus Südkorea in ganz Asien auf und ab läuft und die Choreographien von Kindern und Jugendlichen mit höchster Konzentration eingeübt werden. Wen als Halbasiatin im deutschen Exil außerdem das Heimweh plagt, fühlt sich mit dem Song auch schnell an schönere Zeiten ohne Pandemie erinnert: An verregnete Sommertage in Südostasien, die Gute-Laune-Songs aus Südkorea im Fernsehen und die dazu tanzenden Verwandten.


Die Ärzte: „Noise“

Video: Youtube
Sebastian Reuter
Sebastian Reuter
So viel vorab: Ich verstehe nicht sonderlich viel von Musik. Beim Kochen und Autofahren höre ich meist austauschbares Popradio, weil ich zu faul bin, mir Playlists zu erstellen. Und mein Spotify-Jahresrückblick wird erst interessant, wenn es um Podcasts geht. Nicht von ungefähr kommt der Song des Jahres für mich deswegen von den Ärzten, der Punkband für Pophörer. Die Lieder der – selbstverständlich – „besten Band der Welt“ decken das gesamte Spektrum meiner im zweiten Pandemie-Jahr 2021 verfügbaren Gemütslagen ab: Nämlich von „ohne Grund bestens gelaunt“ über „jetzt bleibt nur noch Ironie“ bis zu „wütend wegen allem“. Im Video zu „Noise“ geben Bela, Farin und Rod ein Garagenkonzert für einen einzelnen Fan. Die Ärzte singen also von der allgemeinen Unzufriedenheit, die einen plagt, der Langeweile, aus der man sich nicht rauswagt, und dass es „Zeit für etwas Neues“ sei. Die Frau hinter der Absperrung springt, tanzt, singt und rockt derweil für sich allein – bis das Lied zu Ende ist und der nächste Fan sein Solo-Konzert bekommt. Klar: Das ist textlich und punk-technisch nun sicherlich nicht gerade revolutionär. Aber es bringt eine Sehnsucht auf den Punkt. Die Sehnsucht, auf ein echtes Konzert zu gehen. Auf dem es unangenehm nach Schweiß und Bier riecht und das ohne Strandkörbe als Abstandshalter auskommt. Die Sehnsucht, sich nicht mehr „Zu Hause ist es doch auch ganz schön“ einreden zu müssen. Die Sehnsucht nach so viel Lärm, dass es noch am nächsten Tag in den Ohren summt.


Kygo & Whitney Houston: „Higher Love“

Video: Youtube
Doreen Dormehl
Doreen Dormehl
Mit dem zweiten Corona-Jahr verbinde ich „Higher Love“ von Kygo. Das Lied kannte ich aus dem Radio. Bewusst zugehört habe ich aber erst am Strand von Korsika. Müde vom Corona-Winter, war ich im Sommer froh, endlich rauszukommen. Doch das schlechte Gewissen reiste mit: „Ist es jetzt wirklich okay, dass ich hier bin?“ Richtig abschalten konnte ich nicht – bis zu diesem einen Abend am Strand. Ich wollte alleine sein und ging ohne meinen Freund ans Meer, um mir den Sonnenuntergang anzuschauen. Ich setzte mich abseits der Clubs in den Sand. Lauschte dem Rauschen der Wellen, und der Wind trug den Klang von Whitney Houstons Stimme zu mir: „Things look so bad everywhere / In this whole world, what is fair? / We walk the line and try to see / Falling behind in what could be“. In diesem Moment war auf einmal alles okay: Die letzten Sonnenstrahlen kitzelten mich im Gesicht, die Last von Corona wurde Welle für Welle weggespült, und ich fühlte mich wunderbar frei. Ich beobachtete, wie die Sonne den Horizont berührte, und mir wurde klar: Ich muss den Moment leben. Denn wie Whitney – frei übersetzt – singt: „Die Dinge sehen überall so schlecht aus. Was ist in dieser Welt schon fair?“ Da verflog mein schlechtes Gewissen, und ich schaute aufs Meer.
