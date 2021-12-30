30. Dezember 2021
Die Songs des Jahres 2021
Das zweite Pandemie-Jahr geht zu Ende. Doch musikalisch hatte 2021 einiges zu bieten. Unsere Redaktion blickt zurück.
Bloc Party: „Banquet“
Sharon van Etten & Angel Olsen: „Like I Used To“
The War on Drugs: „Change”
Eurythmics: „Never Gonna Cry Again“
Lea: „Fluss“
The Kid Laroi und Miley Cyrus: „Without you“
The Rolling Stones: „Paint It Black“
Nilüfer Yanya: „Stabilise“
Luciano & Ezhel: „Benim Hayaller”
Godspeed You! Black Emperor: „A Military Alphabet“
Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi : „Stay”
Elton John, Dua Lipa: „Cold Heart“ (Pnau Remix)
Turnstile: „Blackout”
Ätna : „Come To Me“
ABBA: „Don’t Shut Me Down“
Meat Loaf: „Objects In The Rear View Mirror May Appear Closer Than They Are“
Lisa: „LaLisa“
Die Ärzte: „Noise“
Kygo & Whitney Houston: „Higher Love“
