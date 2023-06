FC Dynamo English on Twitter

Andriy Yarmolenko returns to Dynamo 🤍💙Andriy Yarmolenko, the famous player, who featured for the White-Blues in 2006-2017, has returned to FC Dynamo Kyiv.He’s signed two-year contract with the club. pic.twitter.com/uBYuNcFDyo— FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) June 27, 2023