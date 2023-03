Das Europäische Kommando der US-Streitkräfte mit Hauptsitz in Stuttgart hat zudem eine Zusammenfassung des Vorfalls veröffentlicht 00:00: [Start of video] A Russian Su-27 approaches to the rear of the U.S. Air Force MQ-9.00:05: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel as it passes.00:09 A Russian Su-27 passes over the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 while releasing fuel. As the Su-27 passes over the top of the MQ-9, it also disrupts the video transmission.00:11: The propeller of the U.S. Air Force MQ-9 can be seen and remains undamaged.00:22: A Russian Su-27 begins a second approach toward the MQ-9.00:27: A Russian Su-27 begins to release fuel on the approach toward theMQ-9. The Su-27 proceeds to pass even closer.00:29: A Russian Su-27 collides with the MQ-9 and the MQ-9's camera feed is lost for approximately 60 seconds.00:39: The MQ-9's camera feed has returned to working order. At this time the propeller can be seen again and one of the props can be seen damaged.00:42: [End of video]