Zaporizhzhia. Civilian building on fire after a Russian missile strike. As of now, one person has been reported dead, others wounded. My condolences. All services are on the scene, saving lives. Our every warrior destroying occupiers and liberating Ukrainian land brings justice… pic.twitter.com/S76rWDzk16— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 10, 2023