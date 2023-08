Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Great meeting with @AndrejPlenkovic.A new military aid package is in the works. Cooperation on Ukrainian grain exports, including via Croatia’s Danube and Adriatic ports.Humanitarian mine clearance. I thank Croatia for assisting Ukraine and leading relevant global efforts. pic.twitter.com/d6h4uIecTY— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 22, 2023