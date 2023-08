Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Today is Ukraine’s Aviation Day. We are working to receive F-16s this year to begin its new chapter.Sadly, there is also tragic news. Yesterday, a catastrophe in the sky over the Zhytomyr region killed three pilots, including Andriy Pilschikov, callsign “Juice”. My heart goes… pic.twitter.com/DSahAg3vom— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 26, 2023