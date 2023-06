Oleksii Reznikov on Twitter

Had a phone conversation with my friend and colleague @SecDef Lloyd Austin III.We talked about recent events in russia. We agree that the russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the kremlin. russia would be better… pic.twitter.com/HHrRgV6kas— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) June 25, 2023