We have just had a report from our intelligence and the Security Service of 🇺🇦.Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. A terrorist attack with radiation leakage. They have prepared… pic.twitter.com/WK6qM090Ru— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 22, 2023