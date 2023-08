Visegrád 24 on Twitter

Russia attacked the Port of Izmail last nightIt’s Ukraine’s largest port on the Danube delta & is located just across the border from Romania (NATO member)15% of the city’s population are Romanians & BulgariansMany ethnic Turks also live there. pic.twitter.com/dOfQxmONd1— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 2, 2023