The Kyiv Independent on Twitter

⚡️SBU detains Kherson resident suspected of working for Russian special services.Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on Aug. 28 that it had detained a local woman accused of providing Russia with locations of Ukrainian positions in Kherson.📷 SBU/Telegram pic.twitter.com/UC6jXAGwcL— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 28, 2023