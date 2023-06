The Kyiv Independent on Twitter

⚡️Three killed, at least 13 injured in Russia's overnight missile strike on OdesaThree people were killed, and at least 13 were injured after Russia launched a missile attack at the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14, Ukraine's Southern Command reported.The command… pic.twitter.com/W913BQrwEu— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 14, 2023