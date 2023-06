Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

We continue our communication with partners on Russian missile production. Today, Russian savages launched another missile attack on Odesa with Kalibr missiles. Dozens of components of these Kalibr missiles were supplied to Russia from other countries. Obviously, each such supply… pic.twitter.com/LvkSmspzCO— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 14, 2023