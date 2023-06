VolodymyrPetrov on Twitter

⚡️4 countries pledge air defense missiles, equipment to Ukraine at Ramstein summit.Defense minister of the U.S., the U.K., Denmark, and the Netherlands announced on June 15 they will jointly and urgently provide Ukraine with air defense equipment. https://t.co/QPsQ3VwetW— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 15, 2023