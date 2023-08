Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Ten outcomes of our talks with @SwedishPM Ulf Kristersson. 1. We agreed to work on the joint production of CV-90s armoured vehicles in Ukraine.2. Ukrainian warriors began training to operate Swedish “Archers”.3. Ukrainian pilots are already taking part in testing “Gripen”… pic.twitter.com/niPSOke4OG— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 19, 2023