ISW on Twitter

NEW: #Putin is trying to present #WagnerGroup financier Yevgeny #Prigozhin as corrupt and a liar to destroy his reputation among #Wagner personnel and within Russian society. The ongoing Putin-#Lukashenko-Prigozhin powerplay is not yet over.🧵https://t.co/4A8bWmWlVl pic.twitter.com/NUDNdWoLNf— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) June 28, 2023