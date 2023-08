Khanh Ho on Twitter

Today, 🇷🇺 terrorists hit Zaporizhzhia again - an ordinary building was hit, a church and a residential building were damaged… As of now, unfortunately, it is known that there are dead... there are wounded. My condolences to the families and friends who have lost their loved… pic.twitter.com/DSzvyTfxik— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 9, 2023