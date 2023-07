Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

On the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11-12, I had a phone call with @jensstoltenberg, the Secretary General of @NATO.I congratulated him on the decision of the Allies to extend his mandate as Secretary General for another year. I am hopeful that our cooperation will…— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 4, 2023