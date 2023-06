Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Now our warriors in the south and in the east are very actively destroying the enemy, physically clearing 🇺🇦. This will continue in the future.Protection against terror means the destruction of terrorists. And it is a guarantee that the 🇷🇺 evil state will never again have the… pic.twitter.com/eCG7ac5xds— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 20, 2023