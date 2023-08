Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Only in the Kherson region had there been 17 reports of Russian shelling since the day began until 6 pm. Others came from Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donbas, Kharkiv, North-Eastern border regions. Our fighters are responding to Russian terror in all directions. Ukraine will prevail. pic.twitter.com/UujoGAhLHv— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 13, 2023