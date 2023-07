Ukraine-Liveblog : Ukrainischer Kulturminister tritt zurück

Free-Job-Sikala-now on Twitter

The trial of Alexey Navalny and Daniel Kholodny is over. The prosecution demands a cumulative sentence of 20 years in a maximum-security penal colony for Navalny and 10 years in a general regime penal colony for Kholodny. The verdict will be announced on August 4 at 16.00.— Alexey Navalny (@navalny) July 20, 2023