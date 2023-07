Ukraine-Liveblog : Rheinmetall schickt frische Munition in die Ukraine

Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral... There can be no excuse for Russian evil. As always, this evil will lose. And there will definitely be a retaliation to Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation.All those who… pic.twitter.com/gcpD30BFP1— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 23, 2023