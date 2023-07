Ukraine-Liveblog : Putin: Russland kann ukrainische Getreidelieferungen ersetzen

Володимир Зеленський on Twitter

We cannot allow people around the world to get used to terrorist attacks. The target of all these missiles is not just cities, villages or people. Their target is humanity and the foundations of our entire European culture. Last night, a Russian missile – it was an X-22, an… pic.twitter.com/RItCBNNZE9— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 23, 2023