Ukraine-Liveblog : Polen verlegt Truppen vom Westen in den Osten

IAEA experts conducted additional inspections and walkdowns at 🇺🇦 Zaporizhzhya NPP over past week – so far without observing any heavy military equipment, explosives or mines – but they still await access to reactor buildings’ rooftops, @RafaelMGrossi saidhttps://t.co/m6sr1dwBUb pic.twitter.com/c56YTIu6xm— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) July 20, 2023