South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is welcomed upon arrival at Pulkovo airport ahead of the second Russia-Africa summit, in Saint Petersburg on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Peter KOVALEV / TASS Host Photo Agency / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT „AFP PHOTO / TASS Host Photo Agency / Peter Kovalev“ - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS : Bild: AFP