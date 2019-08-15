https://www.faz.net/-ipx-9pwsu

Doppelt gemoppelt : Zwillingsfestival in Twinsburg

Das Spiel mit dem Doppelgänger: Wo liegt der Unterschied? Bildbeschreibung einblenden

Das Spiel mit dem Doppelgänger: Wo liegt der Unterschied?

Alljährlich treffen sich Zwillinge in Twinsburg in Ohio. Das Twins Days Festival findet seit 1976 jeden Sommer statt. Zugelassen sind eineiige und zweieiige Zwillinge. Die Fotografin Josie Gealer-Ng hat unterschiedlichste Zwillingspaare porträtiert.

          Das Twins Days Festival ist das größte Zwillingsfest weltweit.
          Seit 1978 feiert die Stadt Twinsburg jedes Jahr im Sommer das Zwillings-Dasein.
          Nicht nur Zwillinge, sondern auch Drillinge feiern gemeinsam ihre leibhaftigen und geschwisterlichen Spiegelbilder.
          Egal, ob eineiige oder zweieiige Zwillinge, Drillinge, Vierlinge oder Mehrlinge - in Twinsburg sind alle willkommen.
          Sie gleichen wie ein Ei dem anderen und sind doch verschieden: Fingerabdrücke sind auch bei eineiigen Zwillingspärchen unterschiedlich.
          Zwillinge besuchen das Twins Days Festival im Glenn Chamberlin Park am 3. August 2019 in Twinsburg, Ohio.
          Die Eine bleibt sogar im Alter das Spiegelbild der Anderen.
          Melanie Mühl

          Redakteurin im Feuilleton.

          Doppelt gemoppelt

          Als Kind mag die Vorstellung, einen eineiigen Zwilling zu haben, der zum Beispiel Mathe-Klausuren für einen schreibt oder am Schwimmunterricht teilnimmt, während man selbst ein Eis essen geht, verlockend sein. Später allerdings kann so eine Doppelung des Ichs, die einem den eigenen Alterungsprozess vor Augen führt, ohne dass man dafür erst in den Spiegel schauen muss, unangenehm sein. Ganz zu schweigen von der Gefahr, dass der eineiige Zwilling womöglich die eigene Zukunft verbauende Selfies postet. Die fröhlich dreinblickenden Zwillinge auf unserem Foto scheinen derartige Gedanken (noch) nicht zu hegen. Getroffen haben sie sich beim Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, dem weltweit größten Festival dieser Art, das seit 1976 jeden Sommer stattfindet. Zugelassen sind sowohl eineiige als auch zweieiige Zwillinge, Hauptsache Zwillinge. Genau genommen gleichen sich auch die aus einem Ei und einer Samenzelle entstandenen Zwillinge freilich nicht bis aufs Haar, sondern zu 99,999 Prozent. Das ist zwar eine ganze Menge, aber eben nicht genug, um im Falle eines Verbrechens fein raus zu sein. Selbst bei eineiigen Zwillingen unterscheiden sich die Fingerabdrücke voneinander. Und wenn wir uns nicht täuschen, dann trägt das eine blaubeschleifte Mädchen auf unserem Foto eine Zahnspange, während ihr eineiiger Zwilling keine trägt.

          Zwillingslachen: Auf dem Twins Days Festival präsentiert sich auch die gute Laune in doppelter Form.
          Zwillingszweikampf: Miteinander und gegeneinander.
          Du bist du und ich bin ich, aber wir sind wir: Zwillingsgruppenfoto aus Twinsburg.

          First of all we’d be interested to know what you experienced during the photo shoot and what made you pick that particular theme ?

          I’ve been working on a personal photography project exploring community fairs. I’ve recently been documenting portraits at fairs in the UK such as at Appleby Horse Fair (The largest traveller community gathering in the UK).

          When researching different community fairs I came across Twins Days and loved the concept of the festival, the history of it and the identical twins that come globally to the small town of Twinsburg in Ohio to celebrate their twin identity.

          From my perspective community fairs create a space for people to come together to celebrate a unifying tie - and it is often a place where people who aren’t part of that community are also welcomed to join in. As a photographer it’s a way to collaborate with different communities without feeling intrusive upon someone’s everyday personal space. I also always ask permission from the person before taking a portrait.

          At Twins Days it was amazing to watch twins, triplets and quadruplets from many different communities coming together, such as young twins from Puerto Rico to 83 year old Amish twins from Pennsylvania (one of the oldest Amish settlements). Some twins had sadly lost a twin who had passed away and still came every year to Twins Days to see friends and cherish memories from past years that they had attended with their twin.

          It was a very important event for a lot of the twins, some had visited Twins Days every year for the last 43 years the festival has been running. It was also the first time I’ve experienced a true American parade and it didn’t disappoint!  

          When and where were you born, where have you been educated und what are stages of your professional career ?

