Waldbrände in Amerika : Die Feuerwehrmänner aus dem Gefängnis

Der Tag beginnt früh in Paisley, Oregon. Um 6:30 Uhr stehen die Männer auf, ziehen sich ihre gelben Hemden an, auf denen „INMATE“ steht – Häftling. Viel Zeit für Kaffee und einen Plausch bleibt nicht. Sie müssen noch ihre Werkzeuge prüfen und die Taschen packen, bevor es los geht in die verbrannten Waldgebiete von Paisley. Zehn Mann bilden im Wald immer eine Reihe. Gesucht wird nach schwelenden Gluten, die in den Wäldern wieder Feuer entfachen könnten. Den ganzen Tag ist man draußen, in verbrannten, heißen Gebieten, auf unwegsamem Gelände.

Seit nun sieben Jahren gibt es das Programm für inhaftierte Verbrecher. Ziel ist es, die Häftlinge zu resozialisieren, indem man ihnen eine Tätigkeit für das Allgemeinwohl gibt.

Viele von ihnen waren Gewaltverbrecher. Bewaffneter Raubüberfall und Körperverletzung waren die gängigen Delikte. Wenn man die Beteiligten fragt, sagen viele, sie hätten es wegen des Adrenalins gemacht. Dieser Drang hat sie ins Gefängnis gebracht. Heute sagen alle, sie sind froh, einen legalen Weg zu haben, diesen Rausch nach Adrenalin in den Wäldern zu finden. „Es gibt uns neue Möglichkeiten, anstatt zu dem zurückzukehren, was man eh schon kennt. Gangs, Waffen, Gewalt und Drogen“, sagt Eddie Correia, 36, Teilnehmer des Programms, der drei seiner sechs Jahre Strafe wegen Körperverletzung schon abgesessen hat. Er macht schon seit 2018 bei dem Programm mit und möchte sich auch nach seiner abgesessenen Haftstrafe für die Bekämpfung von Waldbränden einsetzen.

First of all, we’d be interested to know what you experienced during the photo shoot?

For me, the most memorable assignments are the ones where you meet really interesting people and take part in great conversation. I met a highly experienced wildland firefighter, the crew boss, who was guiding the inmates on how to ‘mop up’ or clear an area of smouldering fire. I got to meet and connect with three exceptional correctional officers assigned to the inmates. I spent time having intriguing conversation with 10 adults in custody who were learning how to be firefighters. I watched these men from different backgrounds come together and find a sense of accomplishment while working extremely hard for the betterment of community and nature. In the midst of all that was happening, the crew and I were surrounded by the majestic beauty of the Fremont National Forest. With every step you mourned a fallen pine tree while celebrating the ones which survived. It was like hiking through a war zone, but in this case it was a living forest struck by fire.

What made you pick that particular theme? How did you get involved in the program?

In Paisley, OR, at the base of the Fremont National Forest, there was a temporary camp full of professionals who were tasked with containing the Brattain fire. These professionals included firefighters, forestry management officials, and those operating machinery. I would visit the camp on a daily basis to get latest information on the fire. At one end of the camp, I saw a sign which stated, “Inmates. Do Not Enter.” As a journalist, that caught my attention. I entered their camp area and spoke to one of the correctional officers to understand exactly what the inmates were tasked to do. I learned 10 men in custody were helping run the camp; which involved cleaning the facilities, serving and distributing food. The other 10 were being trained on how to fight fires. They all were part of a joint program between the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon Department of Corrections. After multiple calls and clearances, I got the go ahead to photograph the men in custody fighting the Brattain fire.

How would you consider the correlation between forest fires and climate change?

Although this question should be pointed at scientists and researchers, it is a fact that our planet is getting warmer. The effects are not only seen with more record breaking forest fires this year, but also with the increasing number of hurricanes and cyclones. On a personal level, I feel climate change is the biggest issue facing mankind today and all of us have a moral obligation to make this planet sustainable for future generations.

And does it need to have more initiatives like this?