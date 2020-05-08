Gletscherschmelze : Von wegen ewiges Eis

Der amerikanische Fotograf Joe Raedle setzt sich intensiv mit dem Klimawandel auseinander, seit Hurrikan Sandy 2012 an der Atlantikküste der Vereinigten Staaten wütete. Raedle lebt in einem Gebiet Südfloridas, das besonders stark vom steigenden Wasser und den schweren Stürmen, die durch die Erderwärmung verursacht werden, betroffen ist.

Kurz darauf reiste Raedle im Auftrag von Getty Images nach Alaska und Grönland, um sich dem Klimawandel fotografisch zu nähern. Diese Bilderstrecke zeigt, wie er Wissenschaftler des United States Geological Survey (USGS) begleitet, die den Wolverine-Gletscher in Alaska seit 1966 untersuchen. Während die Gletscher schmelzen, versuchen die Wissenschaftler zu verstehen, wie sich dies auf die Umwelt und den Wasserspiegel in den Weltmeeren auswirkt.

First of all we’d be interested to know what you experienced during the photo shoot and what made you pick that particular theme?

I became interested in covering the climate change story after Hurricane Sandy passed along the Florida coast and caused an immense amount of erosion along the coastline. On top of that, I live in an area, South Florida, that is one of the most vulnerable to the rising waters and severe storms that are happening due to climate change. After Hurricane Sandy hit I wanted to simply see where the majority of water was coming from that caused the erosion and flooding. Getty Images sent me to Greenland in 2013 to document this story and I was able to show the scientists out studying the melting glaciers as well as local farmers, fisherman and youth facing a different future with changing temperatures.

Getty Images has had an initiative to cover the changing climate story and this year I went to Kivalina, Alaska to show what is at stake for the village that is situated at the very end of an eight-mile barrier reef located between a lagoon and the Chukchi Sea. The village is 83 miles above the Arctic Circle. Kivalina and a few other native coastal Alaskan villages face the warming of the Arctic, which has resulted in the loss of sea ice that buffers the island’s shorelines from storm surges and coastal erosion. The residents of Kivalina are hoping to stay on their ancestral lands where they can preserve their culture, rather than dispersing due to their island being swallowed by the rising waters of the ocean. I think the feeling for most people in the village can be best summed up by City Administrator Colleen Swan who said that, „their way of life in the village will change with the changing climate and they will adapt“. In days gone by, she added that they could just migrate to another spot, which isn’t possible in the modern world. But with the magnitude of the problems climate change brings, they must hope that the rest of the world reverses the trend, which she sees as being man-made, and save their way of life.

When and where were you born, where have you been educated and what are stages of your professional career?

I was born in Concord, New Hampshire in the United States. I graduated from the University of Miami in 1987 and joined the staff of the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel newspaper in Florida that year and spent 11 years enjoying that job before moving to El Paso, Texas to freelance. From there, in 2000, I joined Getty Images as a staff photographer.

What is your standard camera equipment? Is there any special or favorite gear?

I use Canon gear mostly two Canon 1d Mark II X and a 5D. I have the full range of lenses from zooms to fixed focal lenses.

How do you process/edit your images? What particular darkroom technique, software or apps do you utilize?

Getty Images has a proprietary workflow system called Focus that I use to ingest my pictures. It allows me to edit the ones I want, move them into photoshop and back into the Focus software to attach my cutline information.

Do you have photographic role models?

I think when I was young the photographers I most admired were what we would call the masters these days: Robert Capa, Eugene Smith, Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange among many others. These days, it’s my contemporaries since these are the photographers who are looking at today’s world and capturing the most important images that may help make the world a better place.

Is there a portfolio or photobook that inspired you?

I would say the book that inspired me the most was one that I read a very long time ago when I first thought about becoming a photographer. It was “The History of Photography: From 1839 to the Present” by Beaumont Newhall. I was in awe as I read about the history of photography.

