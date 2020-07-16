https://www.faz.net/-ipx-a0nnw
Home

Fotoessay Tichitt : Wenn die Karawane weiterzieht

  • Aktualisiert am
Zwei Männer laden Säcke mit Salz von den Feldern um Tichitt auf ein Kamel. Die Region beheimatet eine lange Formation von Sandsteinklippen, die die nördliche Grenze der Hodh-Senke markieren, in der Nähe eines alten Sees namens Aoukar. Das Aoukar-Becken ist eine natürliche Trockenregion mit Sanddünen und Salzebenen. Bildbeschreibung einblenden

Zwei Männer laden Säcke mit Salz von den Feldern um Tichitt auf ein Kamel. Die Region beheimatet eine lange Formation von Sandsteinklippen, die die nördliche Grenze der Hodh-Senke markieren, in der Nähe eines alten Sees namens Aoukar. Das Aoukar-Becken ist eine natürliche Trockenregion mit Sanddünen und Salzebenen. Bild: John Wessels/AFP

Einst war Tichitt ein wichtiges Handelszentrum. Heute jedoch verfällt die Stadt im östlichen Mauretanien aufgrund ihrer abgelegenen Lage. Der Fotograf John Wessels hat die Menschen dort besucht und ihren Alltag dokumentiert.

          3 Min.

          Der kleine Ort Tichitt am Fuße des Tagant-Plateaus im östlichen Mauretanien erinnert an eine Geisterstadt. Wo zwischen dem elften und neunzehnten Jahrhundert ein lebendiger Handel mit Gold, Salz und Stoffen florierte, finden sich heute verwitterte Steinhäuser. Vermutlich aufgrund der extremen Trockenheit wurde das Gebiet um 500 v. Chr. aufgegeben. An den ehemaligen Status Tichitts, eine bedeutende Station auf der trans-saharischen Karawanenroute zu sein, erinnert nichts mehr. Obwohl die Oasenstadt ein Krankenhaus sowie eine Grund- und Oberschule hat, zieht aufgrund ihrer isolierten Lage kaum jemand her. Selbst Touristen bleiben aus, da keine geteerte Straße nach Tichitt führt. 

          Der südafrikanische Fotograf John Wessels, Jahrgang 1987, hat für die Nachrichtenagentur AFP Ende Januar den Weg nach Tichitt auf sich genommen. An seiner Seite befanden sich ein Kollege und ein Archäologe. „Die Erfahrung war fantastisch“, sagt er, „etwas Vergleichbares haben wir noch nie erlebt.“ Einige der eindrucksvollsten Fotografien, die während Wessels’ Besuch entstanden sind, zeigen wir hier.

          Eine Frau, vor der Sonne geschützt, spaziert durch die Wüstenumgebung der neolithischen Handelsstadt Tichitt.
          Zwei Männer zwingen ein Kamel zu Boden, damit es mit Salzsäcken beladen werden kann.
          Thierry Tillet, ein Archäologe und Forscher aus der Sahara, untersucht Felsgravuren am Elefantenfelsen Makhrouga. Der Archäologe durchquert bereits seit 47 Jahren die Sahara.
          Eine einsame und staubige Tankstelle empfängt den Besucher am Eingang der Altstadt von Tichitt.
          Eine Frau geht zwischen den baufälligen Häusern von Tichitt umher. Die mittelalterliche Handelssiedlung ist seit 1996 von der UNESCO zum Weltkulturerbe erklärt worden.
          Mehrere Menschen spazieren über den Markt in Tidjikja, dem Nachbarort von Tichitt.
          Eine junge Frau betet im Haus ihrer Familie in Tidjikja. Die Menschen in dieser Stadt müssen das ganze Jahr über sehr hohe Temperaturen ertragen. Sie fallen normalerweise nicht unter 16 Grad und in den heißesten Monaten erreichen sie fast 42 Grad.
          Eine Person steht in der alten Felsformation von Makhrouga - dem Elefantenfelsen.
          Moumhamedou Ahmadou, Direktor der Tichitt-Bibliothek und Übersetzer, wischt den Staub von einem alten Manuskript ab. Jahrhundertelang war Tichitt ein Zentrum der islamischen Kultur. Ahmadou pflegt und sammelt die alten Zeugen des Wissens.
          Ein alter Friedhof in Aratane, Mauretanien.
          Der Archäologe Thierry Tillet durchquert die Wüste in Begleitung seiner Karawane von Kamelen und Helfern. Hunderte von Bildern von Felskunst, die verschiedene Tiere und Jagdszenen darstellen, sind in diesen Gebieten entdeckt worden.
          Ein Mann belädt ein Kamel mit großen Säcken gefüllt mit Salz.
          Unterwegs auf vier Beinen: Der Archäologe Thierry Tillet auf seinem Kamel zwischen Tichitt und Aratane.

          Unsere Fragen hinsichtlich seiner Motivation für diesen Essay, seiner Ausbildung und des beruflichen Werdegangs beantwortete Wessels wie folgt:

          First of all we’d be interested to know what you experienced during your photo journey and what made you pick that particular theme?

          The idea of going on a trip through the Sahara came after a colleague and friend of mine based in Bamako, Mali, met the archeologist we travelled with. It was the archeologist that planted the seed for the trip. We were planning on going to Mauritania in any case to do other stories concerning the border security situation with Mali. And so after months of planning we managed to get on the plane. 

          The experience was fantastic. We had no idea what we were getting ourselves into, all we knew is that we had to get a house in a small village in central Mauritania and meet the archeologist, hoping he would arrive. From there we followed signs through the desert until we arrived in the town of Tichitt. All three of us working on the story have travelled and lived as correspondence in many different places but had never seen anything like that and to think that the next day we would take camels for five days further into the desert from there was quite daunting. Five days walking through the desert is an amazing thing. Sleeping under the stars and learning about the ground around you. 

          When and where were you born, where have you been educated and what are stages of your professional career?

          I was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 14, 1987. Grew up and did my schooling in Durban, South Africa. I studied and worked as a Survey Engineer for 5 or 6 years through out Africa before taking the step towards photojournalism in 2018. I did a years documentary and photojournalism course in Johannesburg at the Market Photo workshop, from there I did a months internship with Agency France Press Johannesburg office and started to freelance for AFP and other medias in Southern Africa. After around two years I got the opportunity to head to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, I was based there for two and a half years covering the DRC for AFP and working for NGO's, the UN and other mostly french media. Around nine months ago I decided to move from Kinshasa, DRC, it was getting a little tiering the context of the work there. I am now based on Dakar, Senegal, coverning West Africa for AFP and other media. 

          What is your standard camera equipment? Is there any special or favorite gear?

          My standard equipment is a Canon mark4 with a 35mm lens but my favourite camera is my phone camera. Easy to use, very quick and you never know how the image will come out. 

          How do you process / edit your images? What particular darkroom technique, software or apps do you utilize?

          Processing images is one of my favourite things to do, my image managing software is Photo Mechanic, it is a lifesaver that software, from there I do some global edits in Lightroom and if needed I finish off some specific localized lights and darks in Photoshop. The time I take on the edit depends on the job at hand. If I have to send ASAP etc I have a preset that I put on all the images I import into lightroom and it speeds things up nicely. If there isn´t much of a deadline I will take as much time as possible with each image.

          Do you have photographic role models?

          There are truly many photographers whose work I admire, but if I´m looking for inspiration I will often look at Lorenzo Meloni's work or the work of Paolo Pellegrin.

          Is there a portfolio or photobook that inspired you?

          One of my favourite books is by Guy Tillim's Departures. 

          Instagram: @johngingerwessels

          Website: https://johnwessels.photoshelter.com/

          Quelle: FAZ.NET

          Hier können Sie die Rechte an diesem Artikel erwerben.

                Zur Startseite

                Ähnliche Themen

                Topmeldungen

                Der SPD-Parteivorsitzende Norbert Walter-Borjans

                Walter-Borjans über Portugal : „Erst das Fressen, dann die Moral“

                Der SPD-Mitvorsitzende Norbert Walter-Borjans kritisiert Portugals Regierung mit deutlichen Worten. Denn die will, dass die EU-Finanzhilfen für den Wiederaufbau ohne Auflagen ausgezahlt werden. Und das ist ganz im Sinne Viktor Orbáns.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:

                Newsletter

                Immer auf dem Laufenden Sie haben Post! Abonnieren Sie unsere FAZ.NET-Newsletter und wir liefern die wichtigsten Nachrichten direkt in Ihre Mailbox. Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten. Bitte versuchen Sie es erneut.
                Vielen Dank für Ihr Interesse an den F.A.Z.-Newslettern. Sie erhalten in wenigen Minuten eine E-Mail, um Ihre Newsletterbestellung zu bestätigen.

                Services