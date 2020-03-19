https://www.faz.net/-ipx-9xk1u
Home

Klimawandel in Grönland : Vom Eise befreit

  • Aktualisiert am
Ein Mann läuft alleine durch Tasillaq. Bildbeschreibung einblenden

Ein Mann läuft alleine durch Tasillaq. Bild: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Noch ist Grönland kein grünes Land. Doch das immer wärmer werdende Klima verändert die Insel und das Leben ihrer Bewohner.

          3 Min.

          In Grönland wird es immer wärmer und das ewige Eis schmilzt schneller, als Wissenschaftler bisher vorausgesagt haben. Mit dem schwindenden Eis schwindet auch die Lebensgrundlage vieler Menschen: der traditionelle Fischfang und die Jagd mit den Schlitten und Hunden wird, bei immer brüchiger werdendem Eis, ein unmögliches Unterfangen. Touristen kommen nur noch, um einen letzten Blick auf die schwindenden Eismassen zu erhaschen. Mit dem sich ändernden Klima, ändert sich auch das Leben der Menschen in Grönland radikal. Fotograf Lucas Jackson hat die Arbeit eines der letzten Robbenfänger Grönlands in Fotos festgehalten und schenkt uns gleichzeitig einen Blick auf eine Generation von jungen Grönländern, deren Lebensplanung und Zukunft längst den Gesetzen des Klimawandels untersteht.

          Sonnenlicht scheint auf das Gesicht des Robbenjägers Henrik Josvasson. Die traditionelle Jagd wird in Grönland immer schwieriger. Er gehört zu den letzten Robbenfängern von Tasiilaq.
          Henrik Josvasson springt zurück auf sein Boot, nachdem er nach Eiern des Papageientauchers Ausschau hielt.
          Der Robbenjäger Henrik Josvasson begegnet einem Eistaucher während seiner Jagd.
          Ein kleines Motorboot fährt an einem Eisberg vor der Küste von Tasiilaq vorbei.
          Der Fang ist gelungen: Henrik Josvasson zieht eine erlegte Robbe aus dem Wasser.
          Die Fischfangboote in Tassiilaq liegen verlassen am Ufer. Aber mit dem Klimawandel kommen auch die Makrelen nach Grönland, was die Menschen hoffen lässt.
          Schnee liegt noch auf den Bergen, aber schon lange nicht mehr in den Straßen von Tasiilaq.
          Eine mit Robbenblut verschmierte Plane erzählt von den wenigen glücklichen Fängen der letzten Zeit.
          Der Kadaver einer ausgenommenen Robbe liegt auf den Ufersteinen des Hafens von Tasiilaq.
          Eine junge Frau blickt rauchend in den Abendhimmel von Tasiilaq.
          Ein kleiner Junge spielt in der Umzäunung eines Trampolins.
          Ein junger Mann hängt Wäsche in der Abendsonne auf.
          Grönlands Jugend feiert die letzten Sonnenstrahlen des Tages auf einem Hügel in der Nähe von Tasiilaq.
          Wenn tagsüber in Tasiilaq kaum noch gefischt wird, wird nachts eben getanzt.

          Lucas Jackson hat uns einige Fragen zu seinem Projekt in Grönland und seiner Arbeit im Allgemeinen beantwortet:

           First of all we’d be interested to know what you experienced during the photo shoot and what made you pick that particular theme ?

          The story came about after a general call for climate change stories at Reuters, it’s a subject that we are trying to cover better so this is a result of that desire to find more stories within that larger theme. I was led to Greenland after contacting NASA about their current projects and they introduced me to the Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) project to use radar to map the growth or shrinkage of Greenland’s glaciers. From there I reached out to a number of scientists to find someone studying the glaciers in the field and came across Oceanographer David Holland and his work. In the field it was basically working as hard as possible to document what these scientists are doing to understand our changing climate and to document the things they see from their perspective. When I traveled with OMG we were based in Iceland and flew over Greenland a couple of times so it was like taking an 8 hour flight to the same airport you left from. In Greenland with David Holland and his team it was a lot more work in the field where I slept in a tent and documented them as they worked to maintain their monitoring equipment and sustain themselves for a week on cliffs above the Helheim glacier in Greenland. Glaciers tend to move slowly so I tried a lot of time lapse photos and letting my camera record overnight but I wound up getting some amazing footage of a calving glacier because I was prepared before it happened and only had to hit record.

          When and where were you born, where have you been educated und what are stages of your professional career ?

          I was born in 1978 in Colorado. I grew up on a ranch in Quemado, New Mexico and went to university at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon where I got a degree in mathematics. From there I worked a number of jobs before starting as a professional photojournalist in the early 2000s. I would hope I am still in the early stage of my career because I feel like there are a million things I still want to do and photograph. I have been at Reuters for 12 years so in that time my role has changed a number of times and it’s taken that long to really kind of figure out how to make things happen. 

          Artikel auf einer Seite lesen
                Zur Startseite

                Topmeldungen

                Abgestellt: Flugzeuge der Lufthansa stehen auf dem Rollfeld des Frankfurter Flughafens.

                Coronavirus : Die historische Krise der Luftfahrt

                Von Frankfurt starten nur noch drei Lufthansa-Fernflüge am Tag. Die Corona-Krise schlägt auf die Flugzeughersteller durch. „Was die Weltwirtschaft gerade durchmacht, wird eine kleinere Weltwirtschaft zur Folge haben“, sagt der Lufthansa-Chef.
                Ein Polizist spricht am Strand von Miami mit einem Touristen über die Schließung der Strände im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus.

                Liveblog zum Coronavirus : Amerikaner sollen nicht mehr ins Ausland reisen

                Mehr als 3400 Tote in Italien +++ Netflix drosselt Datenmengen in Europa +++ Merkel und Ministerpräsidenten wollen offenbar über Ausgangssperren beraten +++ Fürst Albert II. von Monaco mit Coronavirus infiziert +++ Alle Entwicklungen im Liveblog.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:
                in Polizist kontrolliert am Donnerstag die Ortsein- und ausfahrt von Mitterteich.

                Ausgangssperren in Bayern : Vom Starkbierfest in die Quarantäne

                War ein Fest in Mitterteich der Auslöser für die vielen Coronavirus-Infektionen in der oberpfälzischen Stadt? Zwei Epidemiologen sollen helfen, die Ursache zu finden. Die dort verhängte Ausgangssperre könnte bald allen bayerischen Kommunen drohen.

                Newsletter

                Immer auf dem Laufenden Sie haben Post! Abonnieren Sie unsere FAZ.NET-Newsletter und wir liefern die wichtigsten Nachrichten direkt in Ihre Mailbox. Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten. Bitte versuchen Sie es erneut.
                Vielen Dank für Ihr Interesse an den F.A.Z.-Newslettern. Sie erhalten in wenigen Minuten eine E-Mail, um Ihre Newsletterbestellung zu bestätigen.

                Services