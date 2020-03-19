Klimawandel in Grönland : Vom Eise befreit

In Grönland wird es immer wärmer und das ewige Eis schmilzt schneller, als Wissenschaftler bisher vorausgesagt haben. Mit dem schwindenden Eis schwindet auch die Lebensgrundlage vieler Menschen: der traditionelle Fischfang und die Jagd mit den Schlitten und Hunden wird, bei immer brüchiger werdendem Eis, ein unmögliches Unterfangen. Touristen kommen nur noch, um einen letzten Blick auf die schwindenden Eismassen zu erhaschen. Mit dem sich ändernden Klima, ändert sich auch das Leben der Menschen in Grönland radikal. Fotograf Lucas Jackson hat die Arbeit eines der letzten Robbenfänger Grönlands in Fotos festgehalten und schenkt uns gleichzeitig einen Blick auf eine Generation von jungen Grönländern, deren Lebensplanung und Zukunft längst den Gesetzen des Klimawandels untersteht.

Lucas Jackson hat uns einige Fragen zu seinem Projekt in Grönland und seiner Arbeit im Allgemeinen beantwortet:

First of all we’d be interested to know what you experienced during the photo shoot and what made you pick that particular theme ?

The story came about after a general call for climate change stories at Reuters, it’s a subject that we are trying to cover better so this is a result of that desire to find more stories within that larger theme. I was led to Greenland after contacting NASA about their current projects and they introduced me to the Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) project to use radar to map the growth or shrinkage of Greenland’s glaciers. From there I reached out to a number of scientists to find someone studying the glaciers in the field and came across Oceanographer David Holland and his work. In the field it was basically working as hard as possible to document what these scientists are doing to understand our changing climate and to document the things they see from their perspective. When I traveled with OMG we were based in Iceland and flew over Greenland a couple of times so it was like taking an 8 hour flight to the same airport you left from. In Greenland with David Holland and his team it was a lot more work in the field where I slept in a tent and documented them as they worked to maintain their monitoring equipment and sustain themselves for a week on cliffs above the Helheim glacier in Greenland. Glaciers tend to move slowly so I tried a lot of time lapse photos and letting my camera record overnight but I wound up getting some amazing footage of a calving glacier because I was prepared before it happened and only had to hit record.

When and where were you born, where have you been educated und what are stages of your professional career ?

I was born in 1978 in Colorado. I grew up on a ranch in Quemado, New Mexico and went to university at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon where I got a degree in mathematics. From there I worked a number of jobs before starting as a professional photojournalist in the early 2000s. I would hope I am still in the early stage of my career because I feel like there are a million things I still want to do and photograph. I have been at Reuters for 12 years so in that time my role has changed a number of times and it’s taken that long to really kind of figure out how to make things happen.