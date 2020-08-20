Sihanoukville in Kambodscha : Wo Glücksspieleinnahmen versiegen

Wenn Casino-Besitzer Kang Qiang aus seinem Bürofenster im 20. Stock schaut, blickt er auf Baukräne, die nicht arbeiten. Die von China durch Glücksspiele finanzierte Enklave Sihanoukville, erlitt einen schweren Schlag. Die Reisebeschränkungen, die in der letzten Zeit eingeführt wurden, um die globale Coronavirus-Pandemie zu verlangsamen, haben die Auswirkungen des im vergangenen Jahr eingeführten Verbots auf lukratives Online-Glücksspiel weiter verstärkt.

Kang setzt auf eine Zukunft jenseits der Pandemie und auf die Rückgabe von Geldern aus China, um die schäbige Grenzstadt weiter in eine glänzende Metropole zu verwandeln.

Der Fotojournalist Jorge Silva hat Sihanoukville vor und nach der Corona-Pandemie dokumentiert.

Der Fotograf Jorge Silva hat unsere Fragen beantwortet:

First of all, we’d be interested to know what you experienced during the photoshoot, and what made you pick that particular theme?

This story is the first stop of a large project, I'm documenting the Chinese expansion in South Asia. Since they launch the initiative ‘One belt one road’ the Chinese have come down all the subcontinent, and I choose this place to start since has been one of the fastest-changing places in all the region, they completely transformed it in a very short time. I’ll continue with Laos, the Mekong River, and Myanmar. Will love to follow the Chinese footprint globally.

When and where were you born, where have you been educated and what are the stages of your professional career?

I was born in Mexico City, I studied journalism and then history. I have been on an amazing journalist trip with Reuters for the last 20 years around the world. I’m currently based in Bangkok before I was in Venezuela and Guatemala. But had cover stories in more than 40 countries. This year I'm a proud member of our team who won the Pulitzer Prize for our coverage in Hong Kong last year.

What is your standard camera equipment? Is there any special or favorite gear?

I have equipment for any kind of assignment, but when doing stories like this I like the Canon 5D with a couple of nice glasses, 50 and 35. I like to be light.

How do you process/edit your images? What particular darkroom technique, software or apps do you utilize?

We don't do a big think on our images, we don't process them much. I like Lightroom to edit and when I have time to slow down and watch everything carefully and reshuffle, and tell a story many times. For other breaking news stories, we use to file straight from the camera to our global picture desk.

Do you have photographic role models?

Yes of course. I have huge respect for James Nachtwey, Gilles Peres, Josef Koudelka, Sebastiao Salgado, and many of my colleagues, like Yannis Behrakis and Goran Tomasevic.

I like the classics. It will be amazing to portrait this Chinese era abroad in some way like resembling what Robert Frank did with The Americans. I did another essay last year in Guangzhou which I enjoyed too. https://reut.rs/37wsLNg

Where can one find more of your photographic work?

