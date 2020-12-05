Karibikinsel : Die wilden Hochzeiten von Haiti

In Haiti gibt es eine kreolische Tradition namens „plasaj“: eine alte, kriegerische Vermählung, die in den ländlichen Teilen Haitis weit verbreitet ist. Gewöhnliche Hochzeiten sind nicht so üblich wie in anderen, westlichen Ländern, jedoch, im Gegensatz zur „plasaj“ rechtlich auch außerhalb des Landes anerkannt.

Der Inselstaat wird oft von politischen Unruhen und Naturkatastrophen gebeutelt. Über die Hälfte der Einwohner leben nach wie vor unterhalb der Armutsgrenze. Nur wer wirklich reich ist, kann sich dementsprechend eine Hochzeit mit Luxus, Dinner und anschließenden Flitterwochen leisten. Wer das nicht kann, wird erfinderisch.

So kommt es vor, dass sich Paare für die Zeremonie zusammentun, um Gebühren für die Kirche zu sparen. Oft steuern ganze Dörfer das Essen zu einer Feier bei. Fehlendem Geld, Stromausfällen und Hurrikans zum Trotz zeigen die Bilder der Fotografin Valerie Baeriswyl die außerordentliche Lebensfreude haitianischer Hochzeiten.

First of all we’d be interested to know what you experienced during the photo shoot and what made you pick that particular theme?

I arrived in Haiti in February 2015. The following month, a friend asked me to take pictures at a wedding, and the moment I arrived, I loved everything I saw! The atmosphere, the colours, the way everyone helped one another as well as getting to understand everything that went into this great day. I liked the strength and the dignity that people have regardless of their life situation. I immediately thought that the prism of marriage and it's universal vows would be a great way to get to understand the Haitian society and to depict the different social strata. To showcase marriage as a moment of rejoicing in social life, common to all social groups.

When I arrived in Haiti I saw so much beauty and dignity, which people abroad often don't see. The idea was to show Haiti beyond the earthquake, the cholera centres or the label of "poorest country in the Caribbean", as often shown by the media. There are so many other things to see or know about Haiti. It's a project that took me a long time, almost five years and roughly 60 weddings across the country.

When and where were you born, where have you been educated and what are stages of your professional career?

I was born in Switzerland in 1984 and grew up in the countryside. Photography was a passion since an early age. I bought my first camera at the age of 10, with my "salary" from working for my grandparents during the summer. From the age of 12, I wrote and photographed for the municipality press, and little-by-little for other local newspapers. After working as a librarian-documentarist for 10 years, I wanted to legitimise my place as a photojournalist and I followed a training course in Paris. When I left that course, I won a prize from Paris Match which encouraged me to continue. I have had the chance to travel to many countries. And one of those adventures luckily took me to Haiti. It was love at first sight and I never left.

What is your standard camera equipment? Is there any special or favourite gear?

I use a Canon 5 mark IVs. I like working with 35 and 50 mm lenses best. If it's a breaking news assignment, I tend to use a 24-70 mm in order to be more functional and not to waste time changing the lens, as well as avoid carrying a bag. With the 24-70 mm I am just more efficient. If it's a full long-term story, with plenty of time, I like to switch lenses and try out lots of different angles with different perspectives.

How do you process/edit your images? What particular software or apps do you utilize?

For Reuters, I send my original files and basic cropping and toning is done by an editor.

For the other clients, for everything basic such as exposure, contrast and cropping I use Lightroom. What I particularly like in photography is black and white. If this appeals to individuals, for the press it’s less obvious. I love making series or subjects in black and white, their timeless dimension brings me infinite joy.

Do you have photographic role models?

I have an insatiable appetite for images, I really like discovering new talents and looking at the unmissable "stars" of photography. My favourite moments in the year are the Rencontres d’Arles photo festival or theVisa pour l'image in Perpignan. It inspires me and gives me the strength to continue improving and to pursue my photographic goals.

Is there a portfolio or photobook that inspired you?

Irving Penn with Les Petits Métiers and Genesis by Sebastião Salgado.

Where can one find more of your photographic work? Website, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter …

You can find my photojournalistic work on www.valeriebaeriswyl.com. There are also three instagram pages, each with a different approach: @valerie_ayiti features informal photos of Haiti, @krakote_pro with professional photos of weddings, portraits and families that I take in Europe in the summer and finally @krakote where you can see a little bit of my daily life.