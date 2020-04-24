https://www.faz.net/-ipx-9y1qh
Home

Australiens Suchtproblem : Ärztlich verschriebene Abhängigkeit

  • Aktualisiert am
Der opiatabhängige Sam Ware rauft sich die Haare, als seine Mutter versucht ihn zu einer Entziehungskur zu überreden. Bildbeschreibung einblenden

Der opiatabhängige Sam Ware rauft sich die Haare, als seine Mutter versucht ihn zu einer Entziehungskur zu überreden. Bild: AP

Nach zahlreichen Skandalen in Amerika sind auch immer mehr Menschen in Australien süchtig nach opioidhaltigen Schmerzmitteln – mit dramatischen Folgen. Der Fotograf David Goldmann dokumentiert in seinen Bildern die Geschichte von Sam Ware und seiner Mutter Deb.

          3 Min.

          Trotz längst bekannter Gefahren, die von opioidhaltigen Schmerzmitteln ausgehen, trotz Aufschreie von Abhängigen, trotz der vielen Toten durch Überdosen – und trotz Warnungen von Gesundheitsexperten: In Australien werden immer noch Schmerzmittel dieser Art verschrieben und können in Apotheken für wenig Geld gekauft werden.

          Menschen allen Alters und aus allen sozialen Schichten fallen in eine von Ärzten verschriebene Abhängigkeit. Auslöser für den unaufhaltbaren Absturz in den Rausch sind nicht Verzweiflung oder das soziale Umfeld, sondern Probleme wie Rückenschmerzen, Gelenkbeschwerden oder Zahnschmerzen. Die tragische Geschichte von Sam Ware und seiner Mutter Deb, die der Fotograf David Goldmann in stillen und eindrucksvollen Bildern dokumentiert, steht symbolisch für viele Menschen in Australien.

          Sam Wares Absturz in die Sucht begann mit dem Ziehen seiner Weisheitszähne, der Behandlung mit einem Schmerzmittel, und führte dazu, dass der junge Mann innerhalb von drei Jahren sechzig Überdosen erlitt. Durch die Sucht verlor er Freunde, Familie – und sein gutes Leben. David Goldmann erzählt uns in seinen Bildern eine Geschichte von Mutter und Sohn, von menschlichen Brücken, die unter der Last menschlichen Versagens zerbrechen und von einem Medikament, das Leben zerstört.

          Mit 19 Jahren hatte Sam Ware nach einer Weisheitszahn-Operation das Opiat Kodein als Schmerzmittel verschrieben bekommen. Er mochte das wohlige Gefühl, das er davon bekam und wurde abhängig.
          Deb Ware zeigt ein Foto, das sie von ihrem Sohn Sam (22) gemacht hat, als er wegen einer Überdosis an Schmerzmitteln im Krankenhaus lag. Es war eine von über 60 Überdosen innerhalb von drei Jahren.
          Sam fotografiert Pelikane während eines morgendlichen Spaziergangs. Seine Abhängigkeit begann, als er 19 Jahre alt war. Früher liebte er es zu fotografieren und durch die Wälder zu wandern. Drogen und Alkohol hatten ihn nie interessiert.
          Mutter und Sohn umarmen sich, während Sam das Krankenhaus verlässt, in dem er wegen seiner letzten Überdosis von Opiaten zur Behandlung lag.
          Deb Ware spielt mit Yazoo. Der Nymphensittich gehört eigentlich ihrem Sohn, aber seit Sam abhängig von Opiaten ist, kümmert sie sich um das Tier.
          Sam Ware klatscht in die Hände, nachdem seine Mutter ein Lied auf der Gitarre spielte. Nur drei Wochen zuvor hatten die Ärzte Sam wegen einer erneuten Überdosis in ein künstliches Koma versetzt.
          Nach seiner Rückkehr aus dem Krankenhaus packt Sam im Haus seiner Mutter einige Sachen zusammen. Er hofft, bei ihr bleiben zu dürfen, aber sie fürchtet, dass er in der gewohnten Umgebung nicht von den Drogen loskommen kann.
          Sam läuft an einer Apotheke vorbei, wo er normalerweise die ihm vom Arzt verschriebenen Opiate erhielt. Aber auch ohne Rezept sind die Drogen billig und leicht zu bekommen.
          Deb Ware fährt ihren Sohn von der Klinik in Fountaindale nach Hause. Vor dem Klinikaufenthalt hatte Sam einige Nächte in einem Obdachlosenheim in Sydney verbracht.
          Sam liegt im Bett eines Hostels. Seine Mutter erlaubt es ihm nicht mehr bei ihr zu wohnen. Durch seine Drogenabhängigkeit verlor Sam Freunde, Familie und die meisten seiner Habseligkeiten. Sein Handy, Laptop und seine Kleidung verlor er oder wurden ihm gestohlen, als er sich im Rausch befand.
          Sam läuft durch einen Park. Seiner Mutter Deb erscheint es immer noch unfassbar, wie schnell ihr fröhlicher Sohn in den Drogen verschwand und sich in einen seelenlosen Fremden verwandelte. „Man wird selbst zur Droge“, sagt sie.

          Zu seinem Fotoprojekt hat uns David Goldmann einige Fragen beantwortet:

          First of all we’d be interested to know what you experienced during the photo shoot and what made you pick that particular theme?

          I had covered the opioid crisis here in the U.S. and the AP was doing a project that looked at what other countries the crisis was spreading to. Our Sydney reporter Kristen Gelineau had done tremendous work to find people across the Australian continent who could to speak to their personal struggle with opioids. I couldn’t believe how easy it was for people like Sam to obtain the drugs legally and so affordably because they’re subsidized, whereas in the U.S., the ease and cost of obtaining prescription opioids becomes unsustainable and many times people turn to heroin and other street drugs to prevent the withdrawal. Because of this, in Australia, the epidemic is very clean in comparison, it’s confined to people’s homes, for now at least. It was heartbreaking to see Deb, Sam’s mother, do everything she possibly can to save his life and in the end, no amount of love and devotion is enough to get him to stop using. It has to come from him. Her strength is amazing.

          When and where were you born, where have you been educated and what are stages of your professional career?

          I was born in New York City and earned a bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from the University of Rhode Island. After doing a few internships, my first job out of university was at a weekly newspaper in Rhode Island. Two years later, I went to California and freelanced for a year, then worked for the Boston Herald as a staff photographer for 7 years before returning to New York where I freelanced for the AP, New York Times and Getty and anyone else who would hire me. Two years later I was hired as staff photographer for the AP in Atlanta. I’m now on the enterprise team at the AP and work on large issue focused photo projects.

          What is your standard camera equipment? Is there any special or favorite gear?

          I do most of my shooting with a Canon 5D Mark IV which I really like. I have also used both Canon and Fuji mirrorless cameras on assignments and found them to be very helpful in sensitive situations. I’ve recently been shooting medium format black and white film using a Rolleiflex on some assignments and have really enjoyed it.

          How do you process/edit your images? What particular darkroom technique, software or apps do you utilize?

          After an assignment, I’ll edit all my images and create a wide edit to show my editor. From there we collectively narrow the edit to create a final edit for publishing. I use Photo Mechanic to do the edit and metadata and Photoshop to do the toning and cropping.

          Do you have photographic role models?

          I’d have to say my biggest photographic role model is my father. He was a still photographer, Louis Goldman born in Frankfurt in 1925 by the way, for major motion pictures. He worked on movie sets and one of the first movies he did was the Alamo with John Wayne. He worked with everyone from Al Pacino to Bill Murray and did close to a 100 films by the time he died in 1996. His job was to document the production of these films and he had a terrific eye for quiet, candid moments. They were unscripted scenes not really captured before in the movie industry. I never realized how much he influenced me until after he passed away. I look back on his work now and see what a true photojournalist he was for his time and in that environment. I didn’t find the love of photography until six months before my father passed. Some may say what a shame, I say what a blessing. He left this place having seen the passion that lived in him, born within me. I could write so much about him but I’ll try to keep my answers brief.

          Is there a portfolio or photobook that inspired you?

          Other photographers or work who have inspired me throughout my career are Japanese photojournalists Q. Sakamaki and Kuni Takahashi and fine art photographer Stephan Brigidi. I’ve had the pleasure of working and learning from them all.

          Where can one find more of your photographic work? Website, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

          …My website is still under construction but a limited collection can be found at goldmanphotos.com. I’m also an occasional poster in Instagram, apdavidgoldman. And the AP has a collection of my work viewable on their site.

          Mehr von David Goldmann findet sich auf der Website von AP: http://www.apimages.com/Collection/Landing/Photographer-David-Goldman-/7c4830417a4d4cdea7b2e653d2b6c957

          Quelle: FAZ.NET

          Hier können Sie die Rechte an diesem Artikel erwerben.

                Zur Startseite

                Topmeldungen

                Einzelplätze sind im Klassenzimmer einer 4. Klasse der Linnéschule im Frankfurter Stadtteil Bornheim vorbereitet.

                Schulpflicht und Rechtsstaat : Warum nur die Viertklässler?

                Die Corona-Politik läuft in rechtsstaatlichen Bahnen. Nun geht es ans Eingemachte. Der Staat muss nicht nur bei der Schulpflicht den Gleichheitssatz achten.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:

                Newsletter

                Immer auf dem Laufenden Sie haben Post! Abonnieren Sie unsere FAZ.NET-Newsletter und wir liefern die wichtigsten Nachrichten direkt in Ihre Mailbox. Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten. Bitte versuchen Sie es erneut.
                Vielen Dank für Ihr Interesse an den F.A.Z.-Newslettern. Sie erhalten in wenigen Minuten eine E-Mail, um Ihre Newsletterbestellung zu bestätigen.

                Services