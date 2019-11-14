https://www.faz.net/-ipx-9sm05

{{title}}

Fotoreportage : Der letzte Schüler von Sibilyakovo

  • Aktualisiert am
Ravil Izhmukhametov spielt in seiner Freizeit in der Taiga am Rande des Dorfes Sibilyakovo. Bildbeschreibung einblenden

Ravil Izhmukhametov spielt in seiner Freizeit in der Taiga am Rande des Dorfes Sibilyakovo. Bild: Alexey Malgavko / Reuters

Eine Schule bleibt geöffnet für einen einzigen Schüler. Reuters-Fotograf Alexey Malgavko hat den Alltag des neunjährigen Ravil in Sibirien dokumentiert.

          2 Min.

          Nach dem Zusammenbruch der sowjetischen Planwirtschaft und der Schließung der staatlichen Landwirtschaftsbetriebe, verließen viele Bewohner das sibirische Dorf Sibilyakovo.

          Die Einwohnerzahl des Dorfes ist von einst 550 auf heute 39 geschrumpft. In den Siebziger Jahren hatte die Grundschule im Ort vier Klassen mit jeweils 18 Kindern – jetzt gibt es nur noch einen Schüler: den neunjährigen Ravil Izhmukhametov. 

          Seine Lehrerin, Uminur Kuchukova, 61 Jahre alt, unterrichtet bereits seit 42 Jahren an der Schule.Sie hätte vor Jahren in Rente gehen können. Sie blieb und  unterrichtet weiterhin in der Grundschule, um Ravil, ihren letzten Schüler, zu fördern und ihm den langen, mühsamen Weg zur nächstgelegenen Schule zu ersparen. 

          Die Lehrerin Uminur Kuchukova hält für Ravil Izhmukhametov als einzigen Teilnehmer die Neuschuljahrszeremonie am Denkmals für die Opfer des Zweiten Weltkrieg ab.
          Pflanzen wachsen in einem verlassenen Haus.
          Ravil Izhmukhametov sitzt im Klassenraum und hört der Lehrerin Kuchukova aufmerksam zu.
          Fotos von ehemaligen Schülern sind in dem Schulmuseum zu sehen.
          Ravil Izhmukhametov und sein Freund Ramil Kuchukov spielen auf einer Wiese außerhalb ihres Dorfes.
          Kleider trocknen im Hof der Familie Izhmukhametov.
          Mutter Elmira hilft ihrem Sohn Ravil Izhmukhametov am Abend beim Waschen.
          Ravil Izhmukhametov isst mit seinem Vater Dinar in ihrem Haus im Dorf Sibilyakovo.
          Ravil Izhmukhametov sitzt auf den Stufen seines Elternhauses in Sibilyakovo.
          Mit einem hölzernen Kahn setzten die Anwohner über den Fluss Irtysch, um zurück ins Dorf zu gelangen.
          Ravil Izhmukhametov geht durchs Dorf nach Hause.

          Alexey Malgavko hat unseren Fragebogen beantwortet und berichtet über sich und sein Projekt:

          The main theme of my work is life in the Russian Province. I often shoot disappearing villages and small towns.

          One of the main problems in  Russia is the constant outflow of people to larger cities: valuable personnel and young people leave, mainly pensioners remain. There is a process of urbanization of the village, today agriculture in Russia is concentrated in a 50-kilometer zone around the metropolis and in the hands of large agricultural holdings. Thus, in remote villages, the traditional way of life breaks down, people are forced to leave and try to settle in an uncomfortable city bustle. The life of the village of Sibilyakovo is a vivid example of this problem.

          In the village of Sibilyakovo, the windows of the houses of the remaining residents are facing the abandoned houses of neighbors who have already left or died. The road is impassable so not even come by. There is no store, the school is closing, the post office and some neighbor are also going to leave soon. People live in the past and tell how they once went to visit each other. I do know this feeling too, because I am also from a small town, which has the same dreary atmosphere.

          When and where were you born, where have you been educated and what are stages of your professional career?

          I was born in the small Siberian city of Tara in the north of the Omsk region in 1985. I studied at the historical faculty of Omsk and, since my father was a photographer, I got familiar with photography since childhood. From the 3rd year of university I already started working in the local newspaper as a photojournalist and I also collaborated with the central Russian press and other foreign news agencies. In 2012 I became a full-time photographer at the federal agency RIA Novosti, covering major sport and significant events in the country. In 2019 I decided to leave the news to embrace longer and more detailed photo stories. I am currently a freelance photographer.

          What is your standard camera equipment? Is there any special or favorite gear?

          While working at the agency, I used a wide range of equipment, including quadcopter and telephoto lenses to create a large and varied volume of photographs. As a freelance I use one mirrorless camera and basically one 35mm lens. This gives me the mobility to travel and the trust of the characters I work with .

          How do you process/edit your images? What particular darkroom technique, software or apps do you utilize?

          My intervention in the final product is often limited only by cropping, less often I can lighten / darken the image. The technical characteristics of modern cameras are so perfect that with my correction I will rather damage photos and documentaries.

          Do you have photographic role models?

          It’s difficult for me to identify any specific names, there are a lot of them. I try to follow the largest world agencies (Magnum, Agence VU, Panos Picture, AP, Reuters and AFP), as well as a number of little-known, but interesting, authors on Instagram.

          Is there a portfolio or photobook that inspired you?

          Yes, there is a book of selected photographs by my father. It´s called “Mig and Century” and it focuses on life in the Russian Province in the 90s. Photography is my way of life. It allows me to visit different places, meet interesting people. I try to realize my creative ideas based on my inner instinct.

          http://malgavko.com

          https://www.instagram.com/malgavko

          https://www.facebook.com/alexey.malgavko

          Quelle: FAZ.NET

          Hier können Sie die Rechte an diesem Artikel erwerben.

                Zur Startseite

                Weitere Themen

                „Die Mauer. Sie steht wieder!“

                30 Jahre nach dem Fall : „Die Mauer. Sie steht wieder!“

                Das Symbol des Kalten Krieges: 28 Jahre lang hat die Berliner Mauer die Menschen in Ost und West getrennt. 30 Jahre nach ihrem Fall erinnert nun eine Ausstellung an das Bauwerk. FAZ.NET präsentiert zehn der dreißig spektakulären Bildmontagen.

                Barsch in Rohöl

                Fischer in Venezuela : Barsch in Rohöl

                Mit dem Niedergang der Erdölindustrie in Venezuela bedroht eine Umweltkatastrophe von gigantischem Ausmaß das Leben am Maracaibo See. Die Bilder des Fotografen Rodrigo Abd berichten von Menschen, die einem verseuchten Meer noch etwas Essbares abringen.

                Ähnliche Themen

                Topmeldungen

                Deval Patrick: Der neue Präsidentschaftsbewerber bei den Demokraten Video

                Neuer Kandidat bei Demokraten : Ein Neuer für die Mitte

                Das Feld der demokratischen Präsidentschaftsbewerber ist gut gefüllt. Trotzdem macht nun noch ein Neuer mit. Der Einstieg Deval Patricks hängt auch mit der Unzufriedenheit vieler Großspender mit den bisherigen Kandidaten zusammen.
                Ende der Eiszeit: Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin (r) trifft Emmanuel Macron (l) und seine Frau Brigitte Ende August in Südfrankreich.

                Macron und Russland : In Putin hineinversetzt

                Vor zwei Jahren war Emmanuel Macron noch der Präsidentschaftskandidat, den Wladimir Putin verhindern wollte. Doch nun bewertet Frankreichs Präsident das Verhältnis zu Russland neu. Woher kommt diese Kehrtwende?
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:

                Newsletter

                Immer auf dem Laufenden Sie haben Post! Abonnieren Sie unsere FAZ.NET-Newsletter und wir liefern die wichtigsten Nachrichten direkt in Ihre Mailbox. Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten. Bitte versuchen Sie es erneut.
                Vielen Dank für Ihr Interesse an den F.A.Z.-Newslettern. Sie erhalten in wenigen Minuten eine E-Mail, um Ihre Newsletterbestellung zu bestätigen.

                Folgende Karrierechancen könnten Sie interessieren:

                Geschäftsführer (m/w/d)
                Pechtl Unternehmensentwicklung
                Geschäftsführer (m/w/d)
                Augsburger Verkehrs- und Tarifverbund GmbH (AVV) über Kienbaum Consultants International GmbH
                Abteilungsleiterinnen / Abteilungsleiter (w/m/d) für das Immobilienmanagement
                Bau- und Liegenschaftsbetrieb des Landes NRW
                Valuation Manager (w/m/d)
                EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG
                Stellenmarkt
                Weitere Stellenangebote

                Services