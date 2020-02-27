Albinismus in Panama : Die Kinder des Mondes

Die Rate der Menschen, die mit Albinismus innerhalb der Guna-Bevölkerung in Panama leben, gehört zu den höchsten der Welt. Bienvenido Velasco Blanco, der gebürtige Panamese und Fotograf der spanischen Nachrichtenagentur EFE, einer Partneragentur der Europäischen Presse-Agentur EPA, besuchte das indigene Volk. Die vom Albinismus geprägte Volksgruppe werden dort auch „Kinder des Mondes“ oder „Enkel der Sonne“ genannt.

Bienvenido Velasco Blanco ist als Reportagefotograf für viele Themen in Mittel- und Südamerika unterwegs. Ausgestattet mit einer Canon 1DX Mark 3 und einer 5D, sowie wenigen Festbrennweiten, durfte der Fotograf kurzzeitig am Leben einiger „Kinder des Mondes“ teilnehmen. Seine sensiblen Einblicke aus dem Alltag stellen wir hier als Bilderstrecke vor:



Bienvenido Velasco Blanco hat auch den F.A.Z.-Fotoblog-Fragebogen ausgefüllt:



The issue of albinos gunas in Panama is a very curious case since it is the indigenous community with more albinism in America and scientifically it is being studied. To tell a little about the life of the albinos is to enter that silent and impressive world of how they see us.

I was born in a town called La Chorrera, located 37 kilometers from Panama City. I studied Journalism at the National University of Panama and then I started as a photographer in local media and in a couple of years I worked with international media. I am currently staff of the EFE news agency

I currently use a Canon 1DX Mark 3 next to a 5D and in terms of lenses I like fixed optics.

In the EFE agency we try to process the photoshop minimum, some contrast and framing, the basics to not alter the news

I like the work of Chris Hondros and James Nachtwey



Photojournalism gives you the opportunity to tell what in some cases many fail to see and that opportunity to record stories and crises is what marks you as a photographer.



Bienvenido Velasco Blanco auf Instagram: @bvelascob , www.efe.com and www.epa.eu

