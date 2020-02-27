https://www.faz.net/-ipx-9wwy2
Home

Albinismus in Panama : Die Kinder des Mondes

  • Aktualisiert am
Der acht Jahre alte Dylan Morris (links) spielt zusammen mit seiner sechs Jahre alten Freundin Brenda Hawkins (rechts) in der Provinz Panama Oeste. Bildbeschreibung einblenden

Der acht Jahre alte Dylan Morris (links) spielt zusammen mit seiner sechs Jahre alten Freundin Brenda Hawkins (rechts) in der Provinz Panama Oeste. Bild: Bienvenido Velasco/EPA

Albinismus ist eine seltene Pigmentstörung, die überdurchschnittlich häufig innerhalb der indigenen Guna-Bevölkerung in Panama anzutreffen ist. Der Fotograf Bienvenido Velasco Blanco hat sensible Einblicke aus dem Alltag der „Enkel der Sonne“ festgehalten.

          1 Min.

          Die Rate der Menschen, die mit Albinismus innerhalb der Guna-Bevölkerung in Panama leben, gehört zu den höchsten der Welt. Bienvenido Velasco Blanco, der gebürtige Panamese und  Fotograf der spanischen Nachrichtenagentur EFE, einer Partneragentur der Europäischen Presse-Agentur EPA, besuchte das indigene Volk. Die vom Albinismus geprägte Volksgruppe werden dort auch „Kinder des Mondes“ oder „Enkel der Sonne“ genannt.

          Bienvenido Velasco Blanco ist als Reportagefotograf  für viele Themen in Mittel- und Südamerika unterwegs. Ausgestattet mit einer Canon 1DX Mark 3 und einer 5D, sowie wenigen Festbrennweiten, durfte der Fotograf kurzzeitig am Leben einiger „Kinder des Mondes“ teilnehmen. Seine sensiblen Einblicke aus dem Alltag stellen wir hier als Bilderstrecke vor:

          Die Schwestern Aydili Gonzales (23 Jahre alt), Ceily (18 Jahre alt) und Yaili (23 Jahre alt) schauen sich auf der Kamera Bilder an, die sie auf den Causeway Islands in Panama City gemacht haben.
          Die fünf Jahre alte Loidibeth Alfaro (vorne links) sucht Schutz vor dem Regen, vor der Schule in der Region Guna Yala, auf der Insel Gardi Sugdub, Panama.
          Yamaris Lopez (11 Jahre alt) besucht den Unterricht in der Schule in der Guna Yala Region, auf der Insel Gardi Sugdub, Panama.
          Loidibeth Alfaro isst neben ihren Klassenkameraden ihren Imbiss.
          Die Albino-Mädchen Yamaris Lopez (11 Jahre alt) und Loidibeth Alfaro (5 Jahre alt) in der Schule, auf der Insel Gardi Sugdub, in der Region Guna Yala, Panama.
          Die sechsjährige Brenda Hawkins spielt an ihrem Haus in der Provinz Panama Oeste.
          Brenda Hawkins spielt mit ihrer blonden Puppe in ihrem Haus in Panama Oeste.
          Der Grafikdesigner Armando Silos (55 Jahre alt) arbeitet in seinem Haus in der Provinz Panama Oeste.
          Armando Silos zeigt ein Foto, das ihn und seinen Freund zeigt, der auch ein Albino ist.
          Ceily Gonzalez, 18 Jahre alt, posiert für ein Foto auf den Causeway-Inseln in Panama City. Zusammen mit ihren Zwillingsschwestern sind sie in ihrer Nachbarschaft, die hauptsächlich von Mitgliedern der indigenen Gruppe der Gunas bewohnt wird, als „blonde Schwestern“ bekannt.


          Bienvenido Velasco Blanco hat auch den F.A.Z.-Fotoblog-Fragebogen ausgefüllt:


          The issue of albinos gunas in Panama is a very curious case since it is the indigenous community with more albinism in America and scientifically it is being studied. To tell a little about the life of the albinos is to enter that silent and impressive world of how they see us.

          I was born in a town called La Chorrera, located 37 kilometers from Panama City. I studied Journalism at the National University of Panama and then I started as a photographer in local media and in a couple of years I worked with international media. I am currently staff of the EFE news agency

          I currently use a Canon 1DX Mark 3 next to a 5D and in terms of lenses I like fixed optics.

          In the EFE agency we try to process the photoshop minimum, some contrast and framing, the basics to not alter the news

          I like the work of Chris Hondros and James Nachtwey


          Photojournalism gives you the opportunity to tell what in some cases many fail to see and that opportunity to record stories and crises is what marks you as a photographer.


           Bienvenido Velasco Blanco auf Instagram: @bvelascob , www.efe.com and www.epa.eu
           

          Quelle: faz.net

          Hier können Sie die Rechte an diesem Artikel erwerben.

                Zur Startseite

                Topmeldungen

                Eine Frau trägt vor einer Apotheke eine Mund- und Nasenmaske.

                Liveblog zu Coronavirus : Erste Fälle in Hessen und Hamburg

                Insgesamt 22 Neuinfizierte in sechs Bundesländern +++ Schwarzer Tag an der Wall Street +++ Robert-Koch-Institut: Corona gefährlicher als Grippe +++ Alle Entwicklungen im Liveblog.
                Unsere Autorin: Jessica von Blazekovic

                F.A.Z.-Newsletter : Der Beginn einer Epidemie

                In Deutschland steigt die Anzahl der mit dem Coronavirus infizierten Menschen immer weiter. In Hanau werden zwei weitere Opfer des rassistischen Anschlages beigesetzt. Alles was wichtig ist, steht im F.A.Z.-Newsletter für Deutschland.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:
                Wirklich frühere CDU-Wähler?: Anhänger der AfD machen im Bundestagswahlkampf 2017 in Torgau Stimmung gegen Angela Merkel.

                Wählerströme zur AfD : Fleisch vom Fleisch der Merkel-CDU?

                Ist für die Unionsparteien am rechten Rand bei Wahlen viel zu gewinnen? Und ist die Abwanderung von Wählern zur AfD wirklich das größte Problem der CDU? Die Zahlen zeigen in eine andere Richtung.
                • Veröffentlicht/Aktualisiert:

                Newsletter

                Immer auf dem Laufenden Sie haben Post! Abonnieren Sie unsere FAZ.NET-Newsletter und wir liefern die wichtigsten Nachrichten direkt in Ihre Mailbox. Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten. Bitte versuchen Sie es erneut.
                Vielen Dank für Ihr Interesse an den F.A.Z.-Newslettern. Sie erhalten in wenigen Minuten eine E-Mail, um Ihre Newsletterbestellung zu bestätigen.

                Services