Pop-Anthologie : Ein Lied in allen Blättern

Autumn Leaves

The falling leaves

Drift by my window

The autumn leaves

Of red and gold

I see your lips

The summer kisses

The sunburned hands

I used to hold

Since you went away

The days grow long

And soon I'll hear

Old winter's song

But I miss you most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall

Since you went away

The days grow long

And soon I'll hear

Old winter's song

But I miss you most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall

Yes, I miss you most of all, my darling

When autumn leaves start to fall